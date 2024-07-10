|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|17 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 17th May, 2024 41st AGM of the Company to be held on 2nd August, 2024 Annual Report of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Proceedings of 41st AGM of the Company held on 2nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report for 41st AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.