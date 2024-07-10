Outcome of Board Meeting dated 17th May, 2024 41st AGM of the Company to be held on 2nd August, 2024 Annual Report of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Proceedings of 41st AGM of the Company held on 2nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report for 41st AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)