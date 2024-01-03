iifl-logo

Praruh Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.17

4.62

2.46

Net Worth

11.37

4.82

2.56

Minority Interest

Debt

13.52

1.8

1.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.9

6.62

3.95

Fixed Assets

10.26

0.11

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.78

1.97

0.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

9.69

4.46

3.27

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.46

14.88

12.42

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.66

0.56

0.43

Sundry Creditors

-11.66

-10.13

-8.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.77

-0.84

-0.67

Cash

0.16

0.07

0.03

Total Assets

24.9

6.62

3.96

