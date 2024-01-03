Praruh Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.17
4.62
2.46
Net Worth
11.37
4.82
2.56
Minority Interest
Debt
13.52
1.8
1.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.9
6.62
3.95
Fixed Assets
10.26
0.11
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.78
1.97
0.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
9.69
4.46
3.27
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.46
14.88
12.42
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.66
0.56
0.43
Sundry Creditors
-11.66
-10.13
-8.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.77
-0.84
-0.67
Cash
0.16
0.07
0.03
Total Assets
24.9
6.62
3.96
No Record Found
