iifl-logo

Praruh Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Praruh Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Praruh Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Sep, 2025|03:21 PM

No Record Found

Share Price

Praruh Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.17

4.62

2.46

Net Worth

11.37

4.82

2.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Praruh Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,176.25

23.711,49,195.0512,5523.9752,788206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,540.25

24.76,39,880.266,1142.7935,275203.74

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,493.7

31.984,05,340.162,8884.0213,073128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

256.85

22.182,69,270.423,696.12.3317,195.460

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,521.55

35.291,63,6681,297.41.189,421.1736.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Praruh Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vishal Prakash.

Executive Director

Amar Deep Sharma

Director & CFO

Rahul

Non Executive Director

Pariza Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Gulati

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Geeta Kumari

Registered Office

A-58 Sector-6,

Gautam Budh Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh - 201301

Tel: +911203583845

Website: http://www.praruh.in

Email: compliance@praruh.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Praruh Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Praruh Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Praruh Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Praruh Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Praruh Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Praruh Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Praruh Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Praruh Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Praruh Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Praruh Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Praruh Technologies Ltd?

Praruh Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Praruh Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Praruh Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Praruh Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.