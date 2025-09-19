No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.17
4.62
2.46
Net Worth
11.37
4.82
2.56
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,176.25
|23.7
|11,49,195.05
|12,552
|3.97
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,540.25
|24.7
|6,39,880.26
|6,114
|2.79
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,493.7
|31.98
|4,05,340.16
|2,888
|4.02
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
256.85
|22.18
|2,69,270.42
|3,696.1
|2.33
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,521.55
|35.29
|1,63,668
|1,297.4
|1.18
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vishal Prakash.
Executive Director
Amar Deep Sharma
Director & CFO
Rahul
Non Executive Director
Pariza Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Gulati
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Geeta Kumari
A-58 Sector-6,
Gautam Budh Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 201301
Tel: +911203583845
Website: http://www.praruh.in
Email: compliance@praruh.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Praruh Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.