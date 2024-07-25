To

The Board of Directors

Praruh Technologies Limited, formerly known as Praruh Technologies Private Limited.

A-58, Sector-06 Noida,

Gautam Buddha Nagar UP 201301

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Praruh Technologies Limited (hereunder referred to "The Company" / "Issuer" ) comprising the restated Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and March

31, 2023, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ending on March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Statement of Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies and notes to the Restated Financial Information and other explanatory information thereto (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 21, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Equity Shares, prepared by the company in terms of the requirement of: -

a) Section 26 of Part 1 of Chapter III of Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") b) Relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"): and c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time ("The Guidance Note")

Managements Responsibility for the restated financial information:

2. The Companys Board of directors are responsible for the preparation of restated Financial information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited

(Stock Exchange") and Registrar of Companies in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial

Information have been prepared by the management of the Company for the years ended on March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 on the basis Financial Information.

The Board of Directors is responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining appropriate internal controls to ensure the accurate preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. Additionally, the Board is tasked with identifying and ensuring the Companys compliance with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations, and the Guidance Note.

Auditors Responsibility

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration: a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 25/07/2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of the Company; b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposed IPO;

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the audited financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standards notified Under section 133 of the act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the board of directors at their meeting held on August 21, 2024. The comparative information for the year ended March 31, 2023 included in such financial statements are derived as per requirements of Part A of Schedule VI of the ICDR Regulations, prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on audited financial statement provided to us for relevant financial year of the company.

6. In accordance with the requirements of Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Act read with, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note, we report that: a) The Restated Balance Sheet of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023 examined by us, as set out to this report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regrouping/reclassifications as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes on Restated Financial Information.

b) The Restated Statement of Profit & Loss of the Company, including for the year ending on March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us, as set out in Annexure to this report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regrouping/reclassifications as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes on Restated Financial Information.

c) The Restated Statement of Cash Flows of the Company, including for the year ending on March 31, 2024 and March 31 2023, examined by us, as set out to this report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regrouping/reclassifications as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described Significant Accounting Policies and Notes on Restated Financial Information.

7. At the request of the company, we have also examined the following consolidated financial information ("Other Consolidated Financial Information") proposed to be included in the offer document prepared by the management and approved by the board of directors of the company and annexed to this report: a) Note 3 - Restated Statement of Share Capital b) Note 4 - Restated Statement of Reserves & Surplus c) Note 5 - Restated Statement of Long-term Borrowings d) Note 6 - -Restated Statement of Long-term Provisions e) Note 7 - Restated of Short-term Borrowings f) Note 8 - Restated Statement of Trade Payables g) Note 9 - Restated Statement of Short Term Provisions h) Note 10- Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities i) Note 11- Restated Statement of Current tax Liabilities j) Note 12 - Restated Statement of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets k) Note 13 - Restated Statement of Non- current investments l) Note 14 - Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets/(Liabilities) m) Note 15- Restated Statement of Other Non- Current Assets n) Note 16 - Restated Statement of Trade receivables o) Note 17 - Restated Statement of Cash and cash equivalents p) Note 18 - Restated Statement of Other current assets q) Note 19 - Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations r) Note 20 - Restated Statement of Other income s) Note 21- Restated Statement of cost of material Consumed t) Note 22 - Restated Statement of Purchases u) Note 23 - Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses v) Note 24 - Restated Statement of Finance cost w) Note 26 - Restated Statement of Other Expenses x) Note 28 - Restated Statement of Earnings per Share y) Note -29 Restated Statement of Accounting Ratios z) Restated Statement of Capitalization

8. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the para 5 above, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a) has been prepared after incorporating adjustments, if any, for the changes in accounting policies and regrouping/ reclassifications retrospectively in the financial year ended March 31, 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping / classifications as followed in the Financial Year ended march 31, 2024.

b) there were no qualification in auditors report on the Audited financial statement of the company for the year ended March 31 2024 and March 31 2023 which could require any adjustments to the Restated Financial Information; and

c) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

9. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on audited Financial Statements mentioned in para 4 above.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchanges and Registrar of Companies in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose Except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.