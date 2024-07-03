Premier Synthetics Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1969, Premier Synthetics (PSL) manufactures texturised yarn and fabric. Most of the income of the company comes from trading. PSL undertakes trading of yarn, fabrics (both grey and processed), suitings, shirtings, etc. The company has focusing more on trading than to manufacture. It was promoted by the Arya group. Anand Arya is the chairman of the company. PSL went public in May 93 to part-finance its expansion project. PSL expanded its capacity for twisting and also added a rotor spinning unit to manufacture yarn for exports. Commercial production of this project commenced in Jun.94. The company has undertaken a diversification programme to manufacture cotton yarn at Rakoli, Silvassa. In 1995-96, the company has undertaken a diversification programme for the manufacture of cotton yarn in the Mehsana district of Gujrat. The project was apprasied by Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI). The company has invested Rs. 1.70 cr in Premier Equity Limited, a Subsidiary Company.During 1999-2000, the net accumulated losses exceeded more than 50% of its peak networth and hence it has become a sick industrial company as per SICA, 1985.The company has appealed against the said order of the Honble BIFR before the Honble AAIFR and the same is still pending.The Company issued and allotted 9,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs.17/- per share to non promoter on preferential/private placement basis on May 18, 2017 and consequently, thee above 9,50,000 equity shares were listed on BSE Ltd. with effect from June 09, 2017.