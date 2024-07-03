Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹25.19
Prev. Close₹25.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.68
Day's High₹27.2
Day's Low₹23.3
52 Week's High₹34.65
52 Week's Low₹13.35
Book Value₹23.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.59
4.59
4.59
4.59
Preference Capital
3.69
3.39
3.11
2.85
Reserves
21.23
23.66
30.32
28
Net Worth
29.51
31.64
38.02
35.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.35
42.91
46.33
9.59
yoy growth (%)
-43.24
-7.37
382.94
-31.34
Raw materials
-15.96
-32.91
-35.24
-0.49
As % of sales
65.53
76.69
76.06
5.11
Employee costs
-0.99
-1.51
-1
-2.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.58
0.1
1.16
0.57
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.72
-0.63
-1.7
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.83
0.8
6.98
4.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.24
-7.37
382.94
-31.34
Op profit growth
174.77
-26.38
-54.87
-32.77
EBIT growth
631.79
-83.11
119.79
-37.39
Net profit growth
1,386.59
-90.83
101.58
58.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gautamchand Surana
Executive Director
Sanjaykumar Vinodbhai Majethia
Non Executive Director
Sunny Sunil Singhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sachin Kansal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayesh Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anusha Maheshwary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vismay A Makwana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pranav Kumar Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Govind Ram Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Premier Synthetics Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1969, Premier Synthetics (PSL) manufactures texturised yarn and fabric. Most of the income of the company comes from trading. PSL undertakes trading of yarn, fabrics (both grey and processed), suitings, shirtings, etc. The company has focusing more on trading than to manufacture. It was promoted by the Arya group. Anand Arya is the chairman of the company. PSL went public in May 93 to part-finance its expansion project. PSL expanded its capacity for twisting and also added a rotor spinning unit to manufacture yarn for exports. Commercial production of this project commenced in Jun.94. The company has undertaken a diversification programme to manufacture cotton yarn at Rakoli, Silvassa. In 1995-96, the company has undertaken a diversification programme for the manufacture of cotton yarn in the Mehsana district of Gujrat. The project was apprasied by Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI). The company has invested Rs. 1.70 cr in Premier Equity Limited, a Subsidiary Company.During 1999-2000, the net accumulated losses exceeded more than 50% of its peak networth and hence it has become a sick industrial company as per SICA, 1985.The company has appealed against the said order of the Honble BIFR before the Honble AAIFR and the same is still pending.The Company issued and allotted 9,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs.17/- per share to non promoter on preferential/private placement basis on May 18, 2017 and consequently, thee abo
Read More
The Premier Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Synthetics Ltd is ₹11.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premier Synthetics Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Synthetics Ltd is ₹13.35 and ₹34.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premier Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.24%, 3 Years at -0.39%, 1 Year at 3.50%, 6 Month at 60.63%, 3 Month at 5.54% and 1 Month at 25.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.