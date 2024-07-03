iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Synthetics Ltd Share Price

24.4
(-5.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.19
  • Day's High27.2
  • 52 Wk High34.65
  • Prev. Close25.7
  • Day's Low23.3
  • 52 Wk Low 13.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.21
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Premier Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

25.19

Prev. Close

25.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.68

Day's High

27.2

Day's Low

23.3

52 Week's High

34.65

52 Week's Low

13.35

Book Value

23.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Premier Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Premier Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Premier Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.02%

Non-Promoter- 3.43%

Institutions: 3.43%

Non-Institutions: 48.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Premier Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.59

4.59

4.59

4.59

Preference Capital

3.69

3.39

3.11

2.85

Reserves

21.23

23.66

30.32

28

Net Worth

29.51

31.64

38.02

35.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

24.35

42.91

46.33

9.59

yoy growth (%)

-43.24

-7.37

382.94

-31.34

Raw materials

-15.96

-32.91

-35.24

-0.49

As % of sales

65.53

76.69

76.06

5.11

Employee costs

-0.99

-1.51

-1

-2.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.58

0.1

1.16

0.57

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.72

-0.63

-1.7

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.83

0.8

6.98

4.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.24

-7.37

382.94

-31.34

Op profit growth

174.77

-26.38

-54.87

-32.77

EBIT growth

631.79

-83.11

119.79

-37.39

Net profit growth

1,386.59

-90.83

101.58

58.44

No Record Found

Premier Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Premier Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gautamchand Surana

Executive Director

Sanjaykumar Vinodbhai Majethia

Non Executive Director

Sunny Sunil Singhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sachin Kansal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayesh Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anusha Maheshwary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vismay A Makwana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pranav Kumar Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Govind Ram Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premier Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1969, Premier Synthetics (PSL) manufactures texturised yarn and fabric. Most of the income of the company comes from trading. PSL undertakes trading of yarn, fabrics (both grey and processed), suitings, shirtings, etc. The company has focusing more on trading than to manufacture. It was promoted by the Arya group. Anand Arya is the chairman of the company. PSL went public in May 93 to part-finance its expansion project. PSL expanded its capacity for twisting and also added a rotor spinning unit to manufacture yarn for exports. Commercial production of this project commenced in Jun.94. The company has undertaken a diversification programme to manufacture cotton yarn at Rakoli, Silvassa. In 1995-96, the company has undertaken a diversification programme for the manufacture of cotton yarn in the Mehsana district of Gujrat. The project was apprasied by Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI). The company has invested Rs. 1.70 cr in Premier Equity Limited, a Subsidiary Company.During 1999-2000, the net accumulated losses exceeded more than 50% of its peak networth and hence it has become a sick industrial company as per SICA, 1985.The company has appealed against the said order of the Honble BIFR before the Honble AAIFR and the same is still pending.The Company issued and allotted 9,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs.17/- per share to non promoter on preferential/private placement basis on May 18, 2017 and consequently, thee abo
Company FAQs

What is the Premier Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Premier Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Synthetics Ltd is ₹11.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premier Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premier Synthetics Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premier Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Synthetics Ltd is ₹13.35 and ₹34.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premier Synthetics Ltd?

Premier Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.24%, 3 Years at -0.39%, 1 Year at 3.50%, 6 Month at 60.63%, 3 Month at 5.54% and 1 Month at 25.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premier Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premier Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.03 %
Institutions - 3.43 %
Public - 48.54 %

