Premier Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.3
(-9.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Synthetics Ltd

Prem. Synthetic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.58

0.1

1.16

0.57

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.72

-0.63

-1.7

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.83

0.8

6.98

4.4

Other operating items

Operating

2.68

0.19

7.5

3.27

Capital expenditure

0.75

0.41

-35.5

-0.04

Free cash flow

3.43

0.6

-27.99

3.23

Equity raised

53.23

39.3

30.7

-7.2

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13

14.1

21

14.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.67

54

23.71

10.8

