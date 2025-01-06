Premier Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.58
0.1
1.16
0.57
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.72
-0.63
-1.7
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.83
0.8
6.98
4.4
Other operating items
Operating
2.68
0.19
7.5
3.27
Capital expenditure
0.75
0.41
-35.5
-0.04
Free cash flow
3.43
0.6
-27.99
3.23
Equity raised
53.23
39.3
30.7
-7.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13
14.1
21
14.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.67
54
23.71
10.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.