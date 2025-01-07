Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
24.35
42.91
46.33
9.59
yoy growth (%)
-43.24
-7.37
382.94
-31.34
Raw materials
-15.96
-32.91
-35.24
-0.49
As % of sales
65.53
76.69
76.06
5.11
Employee costs
-0.99
-1.51
-1
-2.6
As % of sales
4.06
3.53
2.16
27.15
Other costs
-5.31
-7.72
-9.05
-4.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.81
17.98
19.53
43.84
Operating profit
2.09
0.76
1.03
2.29
OPM
8.58
1.77
2.23
23.88
Depreciation
-0.72
-0.72
-0.63
-1.7
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.11
-0.13
-0.01
Other income
0.24
0.18
0.9
0
Profit before tax
1.58
0.1
1.16
0.57
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.58
0.1
1.16
0.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.58
0.1
1.16
0.57
yoy growth (%)
1,386.59
-90.83
101.58
58.44
NPM
6.5
0.24
2.51
6.01
