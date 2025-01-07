iifl-logo-icon 1
23.35
(0.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:18:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

24.35

42.91

46.33

9.59

yoy growth (%)

-43.24

-7.37

382.94

-31.34

Raw materials

-15.96

-32.91

-35.24

-0.49

As % of sales

65.53

76.69

76.06

5.11

Employee costs

-0.99

-1.51

-1

-2.6

As % of sales

4.06

3.53

2.16

27.15

Other costs

-5.31

-7.72

-9.05

-4.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.81

17.98

19.53

43.84

Operating profit

2.09

0.76

1.03

2.29

OPM

8.58

1.77

2.23

23.88

Depreciation

-0.72

-0.72

-0.63

-1.7

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.11

-0.13

-0.01

Other income

0.24

0.18

0.9

0

Profit before tax

1.58

0.1

1.16

0.57

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.58

0.1

1.16

0.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.58

0.1

1.16

0.57

yoy growth (%)

1,386.59

-90.83

101.58

58.44

NPM

6.5

0.24

2.51

6.01

