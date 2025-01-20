iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Synthetics Ltd Key Ratios

22.48
(6.79%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.08

28.01

Op profit growth

59.7

70.82

EBIT growth

432.57

-146.05

Net profit growth

-77.41

559.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.61

16.52

12.38

EBIT margin

10.63

2.43

-6.77

Net profit margin

11.8

63.79

12.39

RoCE

5.74

0.97

RoNW

5.17

75.96

RoA

1.59

6.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.24

32.07

4.86

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.23

24.81

-3.1

Book value per share

59.17

10.75

10.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.52

P/CEPS

47.17

P/B

0.33

EV/EBIDTA

4.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

307.68

2,050.71

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

134.36

311.61

Inventory days

20.48

10.56

Creditor days

-42.28

-51.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.37

-1.02

0.68

Net debt / equity

0.85

9.88

11.93

Net debt / op. profit

3.81

12.79

25.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-25.18

-0.04

-4.42

Employee costs

-11.53

-13.34

-14.09

Other costs

-41.65

-70.07

-69.1

