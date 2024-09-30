Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company viz. Purushottam Khandelwal & Co (Chartered Accountants) 2. Taken and adopted the communication with regard to Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance as per Reg. 3(5) and Reg.3 (6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as per BSE letter Dtd.17th October, 2024 and after the said compliance/submission with adequate proof to the exchange (acknowledgement of filing), the exchange has removed the badge of SDD Non Compliant Company from stock reach page on the exchange website. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:20 P.M. This is for your information and record. Enclosed please find copy of Un-audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 considered and approved in the Board Meeting held on Thursday 14th November, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Kindly consider the same and take on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Pusuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held at registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Govind Ram Garg (DIN-07013655) as Additional Director (Independent -Non Executive) of the Company not liable to retire by rotation 2. Inclusion of additional agenda to the notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting by including Special Resolution to regularize the appointment of Mr. Govind Ram Garg (DIN-07013655) who has been appointed as Additional Director (Independent- Non-Executive) in Company Board meeting Dated 22nd August, 2024 3. Approved Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee consequent to retirement of Mr. Sachin Kansal and Mr. Jayesh Jain (completion of two term tenure) with effect from close of business hours on 27/09/2024 as per attached sheet. With ref. to Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and exchange mail received on Dated 23/08/2024, please find additional details required as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 regarding change in director- Reason/Date/Profile/Relationship. Kindly take above matter to your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PREMIER SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report The matters relating to ensuing 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company including finalizing of Notice for AGM and Directors Report To consider and approve the related party transactions with M/s. Vijay Stationeries Private Limited up to Rs.5 Crores for the F.Y.2024-25 To alter the object clause of Memorandum of Association subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company To adopt the fresh Articles of Association subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company To authorize Managing Director of the Company to sell or dispose off immovable property as per Section 180 (1) (a) of the Companies Act 2013 subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30th, 2024 along with Limited Review Report and other matters as per the attached file. Kindly take this on your record. Enclosed please find copy of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 considered and approved in the board meeting held on wednesday 14th August, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Kindly consider the same and take on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 15 May 2024

PREMIER SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Annual Accounts for the quarter and year ended of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24 To take on records the Auditors Report on Annual Accounts of the Company for the F. Y. 2023-24 To consider and recommend dividend if any on the 0.01% Non-convertible Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.100 each for the F.Y. ended 31st March 2024 To appoint M/s. Sanket S. Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants Ahmedabad as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 To appoint M/s. Jigar Trivedi & Co. Company Secretaries Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25 and Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and poll process in ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the 0.01% non-convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs.100 each for the Financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held at the Registered office of the Company, today i.e. 28th May, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the transactions as per attached sheet In terms of the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 Dtd.27th May, 2016, the Company hereby declares that the Statutory Auditors have issued the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on annual Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at: 01:35 P.M. This is for your information and record. Read less.. Outcome of the Board Meeting. Enclosed please find the copy of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take this on your record Pursuant to Reg.30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find attached file for appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company along with profile. Pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find attached file for the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for ensuing AGM for the F.Y.2024-25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Reg.30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held at the registered office of the Company, today, inter-alia has consdiered and approve the appointment of Mr. Narayan D. Choudhary for the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 29/04/2024. This is for your information and record.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

PREMIER SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: (1) To assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties (2) To review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors (3) To review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole (4) Any other matter with the permission of Chair and majority of Directors Kindly take note of the same on your records. The meeting of Independent Director of the Company Re-scheduled from 27/03/2024 for the businesses as per attached file due to formation of proper quorum. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024