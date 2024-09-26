iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Synthetics Ltd AGM

23.97
(5.92%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Prem. Synthetic CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
With ref. to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that our Company has provided remote e-voting facility to its shareholders for exercising their voting rights on resolutions during the ensuing AGM scheduled to take place on 26th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at registered office of the Company for which we have entered agreement with CDSL. The key dates for e-voting are as per attached sheet. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same Pursuant to the provisions of Reg.30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the attached file resolutions were passed in 54th AGM of the Company held on today i.e. Thursday, September 26,2024 at 02:00 PM and the meeting was concluded at 02:55 PM at registered office of the Company. The attached file businesses were transacted by the remote e-voting system of CDSL and by Poll at the meeting as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. The voting results will be intimated separately to the exchange as per Reg.44(3) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)

