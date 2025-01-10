iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Capital Market Ltd Balance Sheet

7.21
(-3.87%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.48

-0.5

-0.55

-0.5

Net Worth

9.52

9.5

9.45

9.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.72

9.7

9.65

9.7

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.34

2.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

8.57

4.28

2.55

2.54

Inventories

7.8

8.36

8.18

8.07

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.02

0.02

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.71

0.08

0.12

0.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.55

-3.88

-5.14

-5.14

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.28

-0.63

-0.54

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

8.61

4.34

2.9

4.93

