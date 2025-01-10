Prime Capital Market Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.48
-0.5
-0.55
-0.5
Net Worth
9.52
9.5
9.45
9.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.72
9.7
9.65
9.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.34
2.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
8.57
4.28
2.55
2.54
Inventories
7.8
8.36
8.18
8.07
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.02
0.02
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.71
0.08
0.12
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.55
-3.88
-5.14
-5.14
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.28
-0.63
-0.54
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
8.61
4.34
2.9
4.93
