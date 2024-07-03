Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.91
Prev. Close₹7.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹7.91
Day's Low₹7.37
52 Week's High₹19.55
52 Week's Low₹7.44
Book Value₹9.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.48
-0.5
-0.55
-0.5
Net Worth
9.52
9.5
9.45
9.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
4.83
-1.5
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gwal Das Vyas
Independent Director
Sunita Rani Paride
Independent Director
ANUPAM SHRIVASTAVA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shradha Purohit
Chairman & Managing Director
Adarsh Purohit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prime Capital Market Ltd
Summary
Prime Capital Market Limited is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), incorporated on June 28, 1994 at Cuttack, Orissa. In 2008-09, there was almost no business due to sluggish market as well as rise and fall in Dollar verses Rupee as well as non-predictable low demand in money market. Due to uncertainty, the Company decided to stay away from Finance & Money market and hence was only able to be a profitable entity.The FY 2009-10 however saw a turnaround in the fortunes of the Capital Market in India. On the back of easing global concerns, stable government at the centre and improving market sentiments, the industry turnover registered a strong performance making a huge improvement over the position in FY 2008-09.The Company is into the business of Finance and Investments. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market. The Company also renders consultancy and advisory services on various financial products. The Company is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Limited (CSE).
The Prime Capital Market Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Capital Market Ltd is ₹7.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prime Capital Market Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Capital Market Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Capital Market Ltd is ₹7.44 and ₹19.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prime Capital Market Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.52%, 6 Month at -50.64%, 3 Month at -26.19% and 1 Month at -25.05%.
