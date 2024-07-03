iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prime Capital Market Ltd Share Price

7.37
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.91
  • Day's High7.91
  • 52 Wk High19.55
  • Prev. Close7.75
  • Day's Low7.37
  • 52 Wk Low 7.44
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prime Capital Market Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.91

Prev. Close

7.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

7.91

Day's Low

7.37

52 Week's High

19.55

52 Week's Low

7.44

Book Value

9.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prime Capital Market Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prime Capital Market Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Prime Capital Market Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.90%

Non-Promoter- 95.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Prime Capital Market Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.48

-0.5

-0.55

-0.5

Net Worth

9.52

9.5

9.45

9.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

4.83

-1.5

-0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Prime Capital Market Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prime Capital Market Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gwal Das Vyas

Independent Director

Sunita Rani Paride

Independent Director

ANUPAM SHRIVASTAVA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shradha Purohit

Chairman & Managing Director

Adarsh Purohit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prime Capital Market Ltd

Summary

Prime Capital Market Limited is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), incorporated on June 28, 1994 at Cuttack, Orissa. In 2008-09, there was almost no business due to sluggish market as well as rise and fall in Dollar verses Rupee as well as non-predictable low demand in money market. Due to uncertainty, the Company decided to stay away from Finance & Money market and hence was only able to be a profitable entity.The FY 2009-10 however saw a turnaround in the fortunes of the Capital Market in India. On the back of easing global concerns, stable government at the centre and improving market sentiments, the industry turnover registered a strong performance making a huge improvement over the position in FY 2008-09.The Company is into the business of Finance and Investments. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market. The Company also renders consultancy and advisory services on various financial products. The Company is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Limited (CSE).
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prime Capital Market Ltd share price today?

The Prime Capital Market Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Capital Market Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Capital Market Ltd is ₹7.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prime Capital Market Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prime Capital Market Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prime Capital Market Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Capital Market Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Capital Market Ltd is ₹7.44 and ₹19.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prime Capital Market Ltd?

Prime Capital Market Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.52%, 6 Month at -50.64%, 3 Month at -26.19% and 1 Month at -25.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prime Capital Market Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prime Capital Market Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 95.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Capital Market Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.