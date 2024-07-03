Summary

Prime Capital Market Limited is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), incorporated on June 28, 1994 at Cuttack, Orissa. In 2008-09, there was almost no business due to sluggish market as well as rise and fall in Dollar verses Rupee as well as non-predictable low demand in money market. Due to uncertainty, the Company decided to stay away from Finance & Money market and hence was only able to be a profitable entity.The FY 2009-10 however saw a turnaround in the fortunes of the Capital Market in India. On the back of easing global concerns, stable government at the centre and improving market sentiments, the industry turnover registered a strong performance making a huge improvement over the position in FY 2008-09.The Company is into the business of Finance and Investments. The activities of the Company includes financing, investing in shares & other securities, Commodities and other related activities of capital market. The Company also renders consultancy and advisory services on various financial products. The Company is listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Limited (CSE).

