Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 16 Oct 2024

PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 together with LRR, Statement of Assets & Liabilitie as well as Cash Flow Statement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Jul 2024

PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for QE June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Please find attached outcome of Postal Ballot Notice dated May 15, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Delisting of its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) The Board of Directors in its meeting held today, have approved Delisting of Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 10 Apr 2024

PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 10 May 2024

PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve removal the name of Promoters/Promoter Group members from the list of Promoters and to re-classify them as Public Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting in regard to request received for Re-classification of Promoters/Promoters Group (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)

