Prime Capital Market Ltd Board Meeting

6.85
(-4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Prime Capital Ma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202416 Oct 2024
PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30, 2024 together with LRR, Statement of Assets & Liabilitie as well as Cash Flow Statement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Jul 2024
PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for QE June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
Please find attached outcome of Postal Ballot Notice dated May 15, 2024
Board Meeting14 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Delisting of its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) The Board of Directors in its meeting held today, have approved Delisting of Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202410 Apr 2024
PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202410 May 2024
PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve removal the name of Promoters/Promoter Group members from the list of Promoters and to re-classify them as Public Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting in regard to request received for Re-classification of Promoters/Promoters Group (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20249 Jan 2024
PRIME CAPITAL MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

