|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Please find attached Newspaper cuttings of publication of details of 30th Annual General Meeting together with E-voting details. Please find attached details of Book Closure for 30th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 18 Sept 2024 at 12.30 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) Please find attached outcome of AGM held today at 12.30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)
