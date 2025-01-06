iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

283.5
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Securities Ltd

Prime Securities FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.43

-24.97

-2.67

-6.05

Other operating items

Operating

1.43

-24.97

-2.67

-6.05

Capital expenditure

-0.13

1.8

0.04

-2.44

Free cash flow

1.3

-23.17

-2.63

-8.49

Equity raised

67.23

77.85

95.26

98.86

Investing

10.02

2.22

0

-38.23

Financing

-0.06

4.68

10.72

-1.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

78.49

61.58

103.36

50.97

