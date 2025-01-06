Prime Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.43
-24.97
-2.67
-6.05
Other operating items
Operating
1.43
-24.97
-2.67
-6.05
Capital expenditure
-0.13
1.8
0.04
-2.44
Free cash flow
1.3
-23.17
-2.63
-8.49
Equity raised
67.23
77.85
95.26
98.86
Investing
10.02
2.22
0
-38.23
Financing
-0.06
4.68
10.72
-1.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
78.49
61.58
103.36
50.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.