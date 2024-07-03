SectorFinance
Open₹291
Prev. Close₹288.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹93.12
Day's High₹292.45
Day's Low₹280.8
52 Week's High₹359
52 Week's Low₹160
Book Value₹48.02
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)952.92
P/E34.92
EPS8.25
Divi. Yield0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.64
16.23
15.59
13.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.61
99.49
87.99
38.78
Net Worth
136.25
115.72
103.58
52.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.43
-24.97
-2.67
-6.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
66.64
46.42
45.56
43.63
74.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.64
46.42
45.56
43.63
74.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
2.15
2.92
1.65
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice President & CS
Ajay Shah
Managing Director & Group CEO
N Jayakumar
Whole-time Director
Akshay Gupta.
Independent Director
Ashok Brijmohan Kacker
Non Executive Director
Sujit Kumar Varma
Independent Director
Smeeta Harsha Bhatkal
Independent Director
Mayank Malik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prime Securities Ltd
Summary
Prime Securities Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Suvibha Investment Company Private Limited on March 20, 1982. The Company became a Public Company in July, 1984. The name was subsequently changed to Prime Securities Limited on November 29, 1990. Prime Securities is a leading provider of diversified, Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory Services, licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) , authorised to advise and arrange financial services under a Category-1 Merchant Banking License. The Company specialize in providing value added advice and services to clients on complex strategic and financial decisions and transactions focused around Fund Raising, Mergers & Acquisitions, Equity & Debt Private Placements, Initial Public Offerings, Corporate Advisory, and Capital Restructuring. The Company is involved in the business of trading in equity, merchant banking advisory services, foreign exchange advisory services, equity research etc.The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Great Eastern Shipping Company in 1984. It ceased to be a subsidiary of the same in Mar.92. PSL mainly deals in financial instruments such as shares, stocks, bonds, units, securities, etc, and also provides merchant banking advisory services, issue management services and other fund-based investments. It is also involved in corporate leasing for tax planning.In Jul.94, PSL came out with a public issue to finance its
Read More
The Prime Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹283.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Securities Ltd is ₹952.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prime Securities Ltd is 34.92 and 5.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Securities Ltd is ₹160 and ₹359 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prime Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.94%, 3 Years at 34.94%, 1 Year at 65.24%, 6 Month at 31.51%, 3 Month at 3.65% and 1 Month at 3.39%.
