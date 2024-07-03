iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prime Securities Ltd Share Price

283.5
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open291
  • Day's High292.45
  • 52 Wk High359
  • Prev. Close288.1
  • Day's Low280.8
  • 52 Wk Low 160
  • Turnover (lac)93.12
  • P/E34.92
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value48.02
  • EPS8.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)952.92
  • Div. Yield0.34
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prime Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

291

Prev. Close

288.1

Turnover(Lac.)

93.12

Day's High

292.45

Day's Low

280.8

52 Week's High

359

52 Week's Low

160

Book Value

48.02

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

952.92

P/E

34.92

EPS

8.25

Divi. Yield

0.34

Prime Securities Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Prime Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Prime Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.12%

Institutions: 10.11%

Non-Institutions: 89.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Prime Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.64

16.23

15.59

13.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

119.61

99.49

87.99

38.78

Net Worth

136.25

115.72

103.58

52.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.43

-24.97

-2.67

-6.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

66.64

46.42

45.56

43.63

74.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.64

46.42

45.56

43.63

74.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

2.15

2.92

1.65

0.01

View Annually Results

Prime Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prime Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice President & CS

Ajay Shah

Managing Director & Group CEO

N Jayakumar

Whole-time Director

Akshay Gupta.

Independent Director

Ashok Brijmohan Kacker

Non Executive Director

Sujit Kumar Varma

Independent Director

Smeeta Harsha Bhatkal

Independent Director

Mayank Malik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prime Securities Ltd

Summary

Prime Securities Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Suvibha Investment Company Private Limited on March 20, 1982. The Company became a Public Company in July, 1984. The name was subsequently changed to Prime Securities Limited on November 29, 1990. Prime Securities is a leading provider of diversified, Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory Services, licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) , authorised to advise and arrange financial services under a Category-1 Merchant Banking License. The Company specialize in providing value added advice and services to clients on complex strategic and financial decisions and transactions focused around Fund Raising, Mergers & Acquisitions, Equity & Debt Private Placements, Initial Public Offerings, Corporate Advisory, and Capital Restructuring. The Company is involved in the business of trading in equity, merchant banking advisory services, foreign exchange advisory services, equity research etc.The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Great Eastern Shipping Company in 1984. It ceased to be a subsidiary of the same in Mar.92. PSL mainly deals in financial instruments such as shares, stocks, bonds, units, securities, etc, and also provides merchant banking advisory services, issue management services and other fund-based investments. It is also involved in corporate leasing for tax planning.In Jul.94, PSL came out with a public issue to finance its
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prime Securities Ltd share price today?

The Prime Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹283.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Securities Ltd is ₹952.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prime Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prime Securities Ltd is 34.92 and 5.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prime Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Securities Ltd is ₹160 and ₹359 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prime Securities Ltd?

Prime Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.94%, 3 Years at 34.94%, 1 Year at 65.24%, 6 Month at 31.51%, 3 Month at 3.65% and 1 Month at 3.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prime Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prime Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 10.11 %
Public - 89.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.