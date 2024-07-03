Summary

Prime Securities Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Suvibha Investment Company Private Limited on March 20, 1982. The Company became a Public Company in July, 1984. The name was subsequently changed to Prime Securities Limited on November 29, 1990. Prime Securities is a leading provider of diversified, Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory Services, licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) , authorised to advise and arrange financial services under a Category-1 Merchant Banking License. The Company specialize in providing value added advice and services to clients on complex strategic and financial decisions and transactions focused around Fund Raising, Mergers & Acquisitions, Equity & Debt Private Placements, Initial Public Offerings, Corporate Advisory, and Capital Restructuring. The Company is involved in the business of trading in equity, merchant banking advisory services, foreign exchange advisory services, equity research etc.The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Great Eastern Shipping Company in 1984. It ceased to be a subsidiary of the same in Mar.92. PSL mainly deals in financial instruments such as shares, stocks, bonds, units, securities, etc, and also provides merchant banking advisory services, issue management services and other fund-based investments. It is also involved in corporate leasing for tax planning.In Jul.94, PSL came out with a public issue to finance its

Read More