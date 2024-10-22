Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

PRIME SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

PRIME SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended a Dividend of 1/- per Equity Share of 5/- each (20(%) to the Members or the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 , 2024, Audit Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 The Board Meeting was convened on February 14, 2024 at 4:00 p.m., subsequently adjourned to today, and concluded at 7:15 p.m.

