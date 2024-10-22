iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Securities Ltd Board Meeting

246.25
(-0.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:46 PM

Prime Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
PRIME SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
PRIME SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting25 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended a Dividend of 1/- per Equity Share of 5/- each (20(%) to the Members or the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 , 2024, Audit Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting6 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 The Board Meeting was convened on February 14, 2024 at 4:00 p.m., subsequently adjourned to today, and concluded at 7:15 p.m.
Board Meeting19 Jan 20245 Jan 2024
PRIME SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/01/2024)

Prime Securities: Related News

No Record Found

