Prime Securities Ltd Summary

Prime Securities Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Suvibha Investment Company Private Limited on March 20, 1982. The Company became a Public Company in July, 1984. The name was subsequently changed to Prime Securities Limited on November 29, 1990. Prime Securities is a leading provider of diversified, Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory Services, licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) , authorised to advise and arrange financial services under a Category-1 Merchant Banking License. The Company specialize in providing value added advice and services to clients on complex strategic and financial decisions and transactions focused around Fund Raising, Mergers & Acquisitions, Equity & Debt Private Placements, Initial Public Offerings, Corporate Advisory, and Capital Restructuring. The Company is involved in the business of trading in equity, merchant banking advisory services, foreign exchange advisory services, equity research etc.The company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Great Eastern Shipping Company in 1984. It ceased to be a subsidiary of the same in Mar.92. PSL mainly deals in financial instruments such as shares, stocks, bonds, units, securities, etc, and also provides merchant banking advisory services, issue management services and other fund-based investments. It is also involved in corporate leasing for tax planning.In Jul.94, PSL came out with a public issue to finance its Rs 79.31 cr fund requirement for increasing capital market investments, leased assets, working capital and for purchase of fixed assets and investment in its subsidiaries.The company has signed a MoU to form an investment advisory company, Prime Research and Advisory, with Rothschild Asset Management Asia Pacific, a part of the international Rothschild group. This newly-formed company will provide advice on how to manage overseas funds for investment in India. Two independent shareholders in this joint venture are the Maharaja of Jodhpur and Sat Pal Khattar, a Singapore-based businessman. During the year 1995-96 PSL allotted 22,87,500 new Equity Shares at a premium of Rs 30 per share and 66,00,000 Equity Warrants entitling the holders to acquire a Share per Equity Warrant at a price of Rs 40 per share.The Company established a 100% Subsidiary Company viz. Prime Commodities Broking Company (India) Ltd (PCBCIL) in 2006. Similarly, a new 100% Subsidiary Company viz. Primesec Investments Limited (PIL) was incorporated to carry on NonBanking Financial Companies (NBFC) activities in November, 2007.The Corporate Finance and Advisory business was activated during the year 2012. Apart from this, new products like Prime Agile were launched and substantial additions to asset under the Portfolio Management Scheme were made. The Companys Offshore Asset Management business commenced activity with overseas debt products in 2012. The Wealth Management and Investment Advisory business of Prime Securities became effective from 1 April 2018. During the year 2020-21, the Scheme of Arrangement for merger of Primesec Investments Limited (PIL) and Prime Commodities Broking (India) Limited (both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company) with the Company became effective from April 1, 2020. In 2022-23, the Company acquired Bridgeweave Limited, a UK based an Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning-based technology company, that has developed a suite of financial products for retail investors.