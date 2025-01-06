iifl-logo-icon 1
Progrex Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

19.68
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.87

3.98

4.09

4.15

Net Worth

7.47

7.58

7.69

7.75

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.03

1.03

1.03

1.03

Total Liabilities

8.5

8.61

8.72

8.78

Fixed Assets

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.98

8.08

8.16

8.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.12

8.23

8.3

8.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.11

-0.1

-0.1

Cash

0.07

0.07

0.1

0.06

Total Assets

8.51

8.61

8.72

8.78

