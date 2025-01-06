Progrex Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.87
3.98
4.09
4.15
Net Worth
7.47
7.58
7.69
7.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.03
1.03
1.03
1.03
Total Liabilities
8.5
8.61
8.72
8.78
Fixed Assets
0.46
0.46
0.46
0.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.98
8.08
8.16
8.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.12
8.23
8.3
8.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.11
-0.1
-0.1
Cash
0.07
0.07
0.1
0.06
Total Assets
8.51
8.61
8.72
8.78
