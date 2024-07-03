iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Progrex Ventures Ltd Share Price

19.68
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.68
  • Day's High19.68
  • 52 Wk High19.68
  • Prev. Close19.68
  • Day's Low19.68
  • 52 Wk Low 10.23
  • Turnover (lac)0.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Progrex Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

19.68

Prev. Close

19.68

Turnover(Lac.)

0.47

Day's High

19.68

Day's Low

19.68

52 Week's High

19.68

52 Week's Low

10.23

Book Value

20.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Progrex Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

Progrex Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Progrex Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.37%

Non-Promoter- 25.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Progrex Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.87

3.98

4.09

4.15

Net Worth

7.47

7.58

7.69

7.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.08

-0.13

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-0.2

9.92

9

12.31

EBIT growth

0.66

3.02

2.25

10.22

Net profit growth

0.66

3.02

2.25

10.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Progrex Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

648

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,854.9

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

324.95

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

345.9

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

498.3

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Progrex Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Avneesh Sabherwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shruti Dange

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Harshvardhan Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kriti Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Progrex Ventures Ltd

Summary

Progrex Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated on 21 April, 1981 as Progressive Extractions & Exports Limited. The Company then changed its name from Progressive Extractions & Exports Limited to Progrex Ventures Limited effective on July 11, 2019. The Company based in Bhopal, is in the business of manufacturing, trading and export of solvent extraction oil, refined oil and soya meal.During year 2016, the operations of the Company remained suspended. The Company parted with plant and machineries and other fixed assets.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Progrex Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Progrex Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Progrex Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Progrex Ventures Ltd is ₹7.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Progrex Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Progrex Ventures Ltd is 0 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Progrex Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Progrex Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Progrex Ventures Ltd is ₹10.23 and ₹19.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Progrex Ventures Ltd?

Progrex Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.18%, 3 Years at 41.14%, 1 Year at 101.85%, 6 Month at 19.85%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at 4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Progrex Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Progrex Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Progrex Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.