SectorEdible Oil
Open₹19.68
Prev. Close₹19.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.47
Day's High₹19.68
Day's Low₹19.68
52 Week's High₹19.68
52 Week's Low₹10.23
Book Value₹20.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.87
3.98
4.09
4.15
Net Worth
7.47
7.58
7.69
7.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.08
-0.13
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-0.2
9.92
9
12.31
EBIT growth
0.66
3.02
2.25
10.22
Net profit growth
0.66
3.02
2.25
10.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
648
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,854.9
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
324.95
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
345.9
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
498.3
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Avneesh Sabherwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shruti Dange
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Harshvardhan Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kriti Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Progrex Ventures Ltd
Summary
Progrex Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated on 21 April, 1981 as Progressive Extractions & Exports Limited. The Company then changed its name from Progressive Extractions & Exports Limited to Progrex Ventures Limited effective on July 11, 2019. The Company based in Bhopal, is in the business of manufacturing, trading and export of solvent extraction oil, refined oil and soya meal.During year 2016, the operations of the Company remained suspended. The Company parted with plant and machineries and other fixed assets.
Read More
The Progrex Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Progrex Ventures Ltd is ₹7.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Progrex Ventures Ltd is 0 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Progrex Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Progrex Ventures Ltd is ₹10.23 and ₹19.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Progrex Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.18%, 3 Years at 41.14%, 1 Year at 101.85%, 6 Month at 19.85%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at 4.96%.
