Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 14 Oct 2024

Progrex Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir We are enclosing herewith Notice of the Board Meeting Dated 12.11.2024 We request you to kindly take the above on record. Thanking you Yours faithfully For PROGREX VENTURES LIMITED (Authorised Signatory)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

Progrex Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear /Sir/... Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 4.00 P.M. on 10th day of August 2024 at Registered Office of the company at Shri Mohan Parisar 232 Zone I M.P. Nagar Bhopal to consider the following business as under:- 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. On behalf of the Board For PROGREX VENTURES LIMITED (Authorized Signatory Dear sir, We are attaching herewith Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 along with Limited review report, BOD authorization and annexures. Please take the same on Record For Progrex Venturs Ltd. Authorised Signatory (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Dear sir, We are attaching herewith Revised financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 along with limited review report, authorization, annueres and declaration under Regulation 30. Please take the same on record. For Progrex Ventures Ltd (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 18 Apr 2024

Progrex Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve NOTICE Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 4.00 P.M. on 11th day of May, 2024 at Registered Office of the company at Shri Mohan Parisar 232, Zone I M.P. Nagar, Bhopal to consider the following business as under:- 1. To consider and approve the unaudited / audited financial results for the Quarter / Year ended on 31.03.2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. On behalf of the Board For PROGREX VENTURES LIMITED We are enclosing herewith audited Quarterly/Yearly Financial Statement for the Quarter /year ended on 31.03.2024 along with Audit Reports & Annexures. For Progrex Ventures Ltd. Authorised Signatory (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 15 Jan 2024