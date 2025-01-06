Progrex Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.08
-0.13
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.18
-0.18
-0.24
-0.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.18
-0.18
-0.24
-0.16
Equity raised
8.48
8.66
8.83
9.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0.06
0.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.29
8.47
8.65
8.96
