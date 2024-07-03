iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Progrex Ventures Ltd Company Summary

20.66
(4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Progrex Ventures Ltd Summary

Progrex Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated on 21 April, 1981 as Progressive Extractions & Exports Limited. The Company then changed its name from Progressive Extractions & Exports Limited to Progrex Ventures Limited effective on July 11, 2019. The Company based in Bhopal, is in the business of manufacturing, trading and export of solvent extraction oil, refined oil and soya meal.During year 2016, the operations of the Company remained suspended. The Company parted with plant and machineries and other fixed assets.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.