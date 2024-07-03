Progrex Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated on 21 April, 1981 as Progressive Extractions & Exports Limited. The Company then changed its name from Progressive Extractions & Exports Limited to Progrex Ventures Limited effective on July 11, 2019. The Company based in Bhopal, is in the business of manufacturing, trading and export of solvent extraction oil, refined oil and soya meal.During year 2016, the operations of the Company remained suspended. The Company parted with plant and machineries and other fixed assets.
