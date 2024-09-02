|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Dear Member, we are attaching herewith Notice of 43rd AGM of the Company to be held on Monday 30.09.2024 . For Progrex Ventures Ltd. (Authorised Signatory) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Dear Sir, We are attaching herewith Scruitniser Report of voting Results of 43 AGM of the Co. held on 30.09.2024. Thanking You Yours Faithfully For Progrex Ventures Ltd. (Authorised Signatory) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
