Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
376.23
|46.95
|35,645.54
|-12.01
|7.16
|381.61
|-47.18
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
379.36
|27.87
|22,291.55
|197.87
|1.26
|291.79
|276.31
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
139.87
|20.17
|20,963.06
|254.41
|1.5
|307.06
|100.15
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
289.43
|39.17
|17,640.01
|166.3
|0
|114.88
|276.14
