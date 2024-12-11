Summary

The Property Share Investment Trust (REIT) is Indias first registered Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust. The object and purpose of the REIT is to carry on the activity of a small and medium real estate investment trust through one or more Schemes, as permitted under the REIT Regulations. Each Scheme may have its own investment objectives, in accordance with the REIT Regulations. The Property Share Investment Trust was settled on June 27, 2024, at Bangalore, Karnataka, India as contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a trust deed dated June 27, 2024 as amended on July 19, 2024. The Property Share Investment Trust was registered with SEBI on August 5, 2024 as a small and medium real estate investment trust under Regulation 26L (1) of the REIT Regulations. The Property Share Investment Trust has been settled by the Investment Manager for an aggregate initial sum of Rs 0.02 million. Also, the first scheme of the Trust i.e. PropShare Platina has been settled by the Investment Manager.REITs were one of the first forms of fractional ownership in India. The PropShare Platina is the first scheme of the REIT and includes commercial office spaces in Bangalore. The introduction of the SM REIT regulations to formalise the nascent Fractional Ownership space adds another dimension to the REIT market, further enhancing the depth of the real estate sector.

