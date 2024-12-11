iifl-logo-icon 1
Property Share Investment Trust Share Price

10,48,000
(1.45%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10,40,000
  • Day's High10,48,000
  • 52 Wk High10,50,050
  • Prev. Close10,33,000
  • Day's Low10,40,000
  • 52 Wk Low 10,21,000
  • Turnover (lac)62.88
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10,50,000
  • Book Value10,50,000
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)352.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Property Share Investment Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Open

10,40,000

Prev. Close

10,33,000

Turnover(Lac.)

62.88

Day's High

10,48,000

Day's Low

10,40,000

52 Week's High

10,50,050

52 Week's Low

10,21,000

Book Value

10,50,000

Face Value

10,50,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

352.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Property Share Investment Trust Corporate Action

No Record Found

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:42 AM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.02%

Non-Promoter- 34.88%

Institutions: 34.87%

Non-Institutions: 60.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Property Share Investment Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Property Share Investment Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

370.91

46.3135,158.33-12.017.26381.61-47.18

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

369.4

27.3821,906.09197.871.29291.79276.31

Nexus Select Trust

NXST

140.05

20.4221,217.58254.411.49307.06100.15

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

281.45

37.9817,105.19166.30114.88276.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Property Share Investment Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Property Share Investment Trust

Summary

The Property Share Investment Trust (REIT) is Indias first registered Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust. The object and purpose of the REIT is to carry on the activity of a small and medium real estate investment trust through one or more Schemes, as permitted under the REIT Regulations. Each Scheme may have its own investment objectives, in accordance with the REIT Regulations. The Property Share Investment Trust was settled on June 27, 2024, at Bangalore, Karnataka, India as contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a trust deed dated June 27, 2024 as amended on July 19, 2024. The Property Share Investment Trust was registered with SEBI on August 5, 2024 as a small and medium real estate investment trust under Regulation 26L (1) of the REIT Regulations. The Property Share Investment Trust has been settled by the Investment Manager for an aggregate initial sum of Rs 0.02 million. Also, the first scheme of the Trust i.e. PropShare Platina has been settled by the Investment Manager.REITs were one of the first forms of fractional ownership in India. The PropShare Platina is the first scheme of the REIT and includes commercial office spaces in Bangalore. The introduction of the SM REIT regulations to formalise the nascent Fractional Ownership space adds another dimension to the REIT market, further enhancing the depth of the real estate sector.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina share price today?

The Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1048000 today.

What is the Market Cap of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is ₹352.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

The PE and PB ratios of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is 0 and 0.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is ₹1021000 and ₹1050050 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -0.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina?

The shareholding pattern of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is as follows:
Promoters - 5.03 %
Institutions - 34.87 %
Public - 60.10 %

