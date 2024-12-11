Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReal Estate Investment Trusts
Open₹10,40,000
Prev. Close₹10,33,000
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.88
Day's High₹10,48,000
Day's Low₹10,40,000
52 Week's High₹10,50,050
52 Week's Low₹10,21,000
Book Value₹10,50,000
Face Value₹10,50,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)352.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Foreign: 0.00%
Indian: 5.02%
Institutions: 34.87%
Non-Institutions: 60.10%
Custodian: 0.00%
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Embassy Office Parks REIT
EMBASSY
370.91
|46.31
|35,158.33
|-12.01
|7.26
|381.61
|-47.18
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
MINDSPACE
369.4
|27.38
|21,906.09
|197.87
|1.29
|291.79
|276.31
Nexus Select Trust
NXST
140.05
|20.42
|21,217.58
|254.41
|1.49
|307.06
|100.15
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
BIRET
281.45
|37.98
|17,105.19
|166.3
|0
|114.88
|276.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Property Share Investment Trust
Summary
The Property Share Investment Trust (REIT) is Indias first registered Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust. The object and purpose of the REIT is to carry on the activity of a small and medium real estate investment trust through one or more Schemes, as permitted under the REIT Regulations. Each Scheme may have its own investment objectives, in accordance with the REIT Regulations. The Property Share Investment Trust was settled on June 27, 2024, at Bangalore, Karnataka, India as contributory, determinate and irrevocable trust under the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, pursuant to a trust deed dated June 27, 2024 as amended on July 19, 2024. The Property Share Investment Trust was registered with SEBI on August 5, 2024 as a small and medium real estate investment trust under Regulation 26L (1) of the REIT Regulations. The Property Share Investment Trust has been settled by the Investment Manager for an aggregate initial sum of Rs 0.02 million. Also, the first scheme of the Trust i.e. PropShare Platina has been settled by the Investment Manager.REITs were one of the first forms of fractional ownership in India. The PropShare Platina is the first scheme of the REIT and includes commercial office spaces in Bangalore. The introduction of the SM REIT regulations to formalise the nascent Fractional Ownership space adds another dimension to the REIT market, further enhancing the depth of the real estate sector.
Read More
The Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1048000 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is ₹352.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is 0 and 0.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina is ₹1021000 and ₹1050050 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -0.09%.
