Prospect Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

111.3
(2.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:21:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.09

4.09

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

8.52

6.8

0

Net Worth

12.61

10.89

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

2.82

1.25

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.43

12.14

0.01

Fixed Assets

1.06

1.14

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.08

0

Networking Capital

13.54

9.22

0.01

Inventories

5.54

1.75

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.57

6.12

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.65

2.96

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-1.71

-0.73

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.51

-0.88

0

Cash

0.7

1.71

0.01

Total Assets

15.46

12.15

0.02

