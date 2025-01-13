Prospect Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.09
4.09
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.52
6.8
0
Net Worth
12.61
10.89
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
2.82
1.25
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.43
12.14
0.01
Fixed Assets
1.06
1.14
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.08
0
Networking Capital
13.54
9.22
0.01
Inventories
5.54
1.75
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.57
6.12
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.65
2.96
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-1.71
-0.73
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.51
-0.88
0
Cash
0.7
1.71
0.01
Total Assets
15.46
12.15
0.02
