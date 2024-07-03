Summary

Prospect Commodities Ltd was originally incorporated as Prospect Commodities Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Prospect Commodities Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on January 03, 2023. In year 2006, the Company Promoter, Vimal Mishra had started his career in the logistic service industry. In the said job, he got the experience of attending to enquiries and implementing marketing and sales strategies to meet set targets for international business and providing total logistic solutions to direct shipper as well as to CHAs (Custom House Agent). He handled cross trade international business in his service tenure where he also acted as a Project Manager position.In 2014, the Company was in logistic business only. In 2015, the Promoter with his wife started their Partnership Firm named M/s Fortune Exports to get into the international trade of Agro Products and from the period 2015 to 2017, the Partnership Firm was mainly in trading of pulses viz Mung.In 2017, the Partnership Firm started importing the Cashew Husk from Vietnam and selling the same to various units of tanning industry in India only. From 2018 to 2020, the Partnership Firm was in trading of Fruits like Banana, Dragon Fruit, Water Mallon & Musk Mallon etc. & Dry Fruits like Walnuts & Cashew. In year 2021, the Partnership Firm had started the cashew processin

