Prospect Commodities Ltd Share Price

105
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open105
  • Day's High105
  • 52 Wk High186.2
  • Prev. Close108.15
  • Day's Low105
  • 52 Wk Low 52
  • Turnover (lac)1.05
  • P/E33.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.83
  • EPS3.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prospect Commodities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

105

Prev. Close

108.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1.05

Day's High

105

Day's Low

105

52 Week's High

186.2

52 Week's Low

52

Book Value

34.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.9

P/E

33.48

EPS

3.23

Divi. Yield

0

Prospect Commodities Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Prospect Consumer Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prospect Consumer Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:55 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.91%

Non-Promoter- 49.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Prospect Commodities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.09

4.09

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

8.52

6.8

0

Net Worth

12.61

10.89

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Prospect Commodities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prospect Commodities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Priyanka Mishra

Executive Director / Managing

Vimal Mishra

Non Executive Director

Riddhi Vasita

Independent Director

Nevil Soni

Independent Director

Divya Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prospect Commodities Ltd

Summary

Prospect Commodities Ltd was originally incorporated as Prospect Commodities Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Prospect Commodities Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on January 03, 2023. In year 2006, the Company Promoter, Vimal Mishra had started his career in the logistic service industry. In the said job, he got the experience of attending to enquiries and implementing marketing and sales strategies to meet set targets for international business and providing total logistic solutions to direct shipper as well as to CHAs (Custom House Agent). He handled cross trade international business in his service tenure where he also acted as a Project Manager position.In 2014, the Company was in logistic business only. In 2015, the Promoter with his wife started their Partnership Firm named M/s Fortune Exports to get into the international trade of Agro Products and from the period 2015 to 2017, the Partnership Firm was mainly in trading of pulses viz Mung.In 2017, the Partnership Firm started importing the Cashew Husk from Vietnam and selling the same to various units of tanning industry in India only. From 2018 to 2020, the Partnership Firm was in trading of Fruits like Banana, Dragon Fruit, Water Mallon & Musk Mallon etc. & Dry Fruits like Walnuts & Cashew. In year 2021, the Partnership Firm had started the cashew processin
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prospect Consumer Products Ltd share price today?

The Prospect Consumer Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹105 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd is ₹55.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd is 33.48 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prospect Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd is ₹52 and ₹186.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd?

Prospect Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 76.14%, 6 Month at -32.81%, 3 Month at -15.18% and 1 Month at 6.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.08 %

