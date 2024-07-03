Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹105
Prev. Close₹108.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.05
Day's High₹105
Day's Low₹105
52 Week's High₹186.2
52 Week's Low₹52
Book Value₹34.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.9
P/E33.48
EPS3.23
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.09
4.09
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.52
6.8
0
Net Worth
12.61
10.89
0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Priyanka Mishra
Executive Director / Managing
Vimal Mishra
Non Executive Director
Riddhi Vasita
Independent Director
Nevil Soni
Independent Director
Divya Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prospect Commodities Ltd
Summary
Prospect Commodities Ltd was originally incorporated as Prospect Commodities Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 06, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Prospect Commodities Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on January 03, 2023. In year 2006, the Company Promoter, Vimal Mishra had started his career in the logistic service industry. In the said job, he got the experience of attending to enquiries and implementing marketing and sales strategies to meet set targets for international business and providing total logistic solutions to direct shipper as well as to CHAs (Custom House Agent). He handled cross trade international business in his service tenure where he also acted as a Project Manager position.In 2014, the Company was in logistic business only. In 2015, the Promoter with his wife started their Partnership Firm named M/s Fortune Exports to get into the international trade of Agro Products and from the period 2015 to 2017, the Partnership Firm was mainly in trading of pulses viz Mung.In 2017, the Partnership Firm started importing the Cashew Husk from Vietnam and selling the same to various units of tanning industry in India only. From 2018 to 2020, the Partnership Firm was in trading of Fruits like Banana, Dragon Fruit, Water Mallon & Musk Mallon etc. & Dry Fruits like Walnuts & Cashew. In year 2021, the Partnership Firm had started the cashew processin
Read More
The Prospect Consumer Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹105 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd is ₹55.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd is 33.48 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prospect Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prospect Consumer Products Ltd is ₹52 and ₹186.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prospect Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 76.14%, 6 Month at -32.81%, 3 Month at -15.18% and 1 Month at 6.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.