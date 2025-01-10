To the Members of Prospect Commodities Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Prospect Commodities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in themanner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023, its profits and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. Webelieve that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

In our opinion and based on the audit of the financial statements of the Company, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accountings records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of directors and management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act,2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations to report on its financial position in its financial statements as reported by management.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

4. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year hence provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

5. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the limit prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration has been complied with.

For. C.R. SHAREDALAL & CO. PLACE: AHMEDABAD CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, DATE : 26-05-2023 (Registration No.109943W) (Anuj J. Sharedalal) PARTNER Membership No.138022 UDIN: 23138022BGVVWW6078

Annexure ‘A to Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date]

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, physical verification of property, plant and equipment was conducted by the management during the year. In our opinion, frequency of physical verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of relevant documents, the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year and there are no discrepancies of 10% or more. In our opinion the frequency of such verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) During any point of time in the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of 5 crore rupees from bank or financial institutions.

(iii) (a) In terms of Information and explanation sought by us, and given by the company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, during the financial year, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties . Accordingly , para 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the course of audit , company has not made any investments, guarantees provided, security given to any other entity in relation to loans and advances. Accordingly , para 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, hence clause 3(iiic), (iiid), (iiie) and (iii) are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or any amount which are deemed to be deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 apply . Accordingly , para 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Value Added Tax, Wealth Tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Service Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and any other statutory dues whichever is applicable during the year with the appropriate authorities and no undisputed dues payable in respect of outstanding statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts in respect of sales tax/ income tax/ custom duty / excise duty/ service tax/ Goods and Service Tax that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unrecorded transactions in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) As informed to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, hence clause 3(ix)(a) is not applicable to the company.

(b) As informed to us, the company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, hence clause 3(ix)(b) is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes, hence clause 3(ix)(d) is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loan during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has raised moneys by way of initial public offer during the year and the funds raised have been utilised for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) The company have made preferential allotment of shares to Promoters during the year and the company complied with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officer or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) We have not issued any report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, hence the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c ) As informed to us, the company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year, hence the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it; hence the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with its size and nature of the business activities.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 15000 in the preceding financial year. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, to the best of our opinion and information and explanation available to us, company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The provisions of section 135 for corporate social responsibility are not applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) As informed to us, company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements during the year and hence provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

Annexure ‘B to Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Prospect Commodities Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that :

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.