Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

Appointment of Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider unaudited financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Notice of AGM and other matter as described in Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Approval of the Proposal for appointment of Mr. Prakash Mishra as Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the company in ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Discuss and decide the matter relating to change of name of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Audited financial Result for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 -To discuss and decide any other matter as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Approval of Audited financial Result Audited Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31/03/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

