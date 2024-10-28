iifl-logo-icon 1
Prospect Commodities Ltd Board Meeting

108
(0.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:17:00 PM

Prospect Commod. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
Appointment of Internal Auditor
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider unaudited financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Notice of AGM and other matter as described in Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Approval of the Proposal for appointment of Mr. Prakash Mishra as Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the company in ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Discuss and decide the matter relating to change of name of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202417 May 2024
Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Audited financial Result for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 -To discuss and decide any other matter as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Approval of Audited financial Result Audited Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31/03/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Discuss and Decide the matter relation to issue of shares by way of preferential allotment and to decide the matter relating to issue of warrants. 2. To discuss and decide the matter relating to increase in Authorised share capital of the company. 3. To discuss and decide any other matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)

