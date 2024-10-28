|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|Appointment of Internal Auditor
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider unaudited financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Notice of AGM and other matter as described in Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Approval of the Proposal for appointment of Mr. Prakash Mishra as Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the company in ensuing AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Discuss and decide the matter relating to change of name of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Audited financial Result for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 -To discuss and decide any other matter as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Approval of Audited financial Result Audited Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31/03/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants Outcome of Board Meeting Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|Prospect Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Discuss and Decide the matter relation to issue of shares by way of preferential allotment and to decide the matter relating to issue of warrants. 2. To discuss and decide the matter relating to increase in Authorised share capital of the company. 3. To discuss and decide any other matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)
