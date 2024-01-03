Prostarm Info Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.87
42.87
9.08
9.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.29
19.34
32.46
20.53
Net Worth
86.16
62.21
41.54
29.61
Minority Interest
Debt
43.41
24.19
3.05
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
129.57
86.4
44.59
30.1
Fixed Assets
22.07
14.88
4.64
2.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.46
3.46
6.63
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.73
0.62
0.46
0.63
Networking Capital
102.74
66.85
31.03
22.3
Inventories
57.83
35.94
29.02
17.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
89.82
67.05
31.5
35.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.9
23.86
19.41
11.24
Sundry Creditors
-62.87
-53.79
-45.44
-37.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.94
-6.21
-3.46
-3.68
Cash
0.58
0.58
1.85
4.65
Total Assets
129.58
86.39
44.61
30.11
