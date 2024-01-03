Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,886.95
|66.03
|1,24,749.4
|474.63
|0.75
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,290.6
|64.56
|1,17,185.01
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
694.7
|109.06
|1,06,221.38
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|26.6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
247.4
|168.3
|86,146.25
|504.05
|0.2
|8,993.37
|72.12
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,981.75
|48.09
|85,660.67
|580.52
|0
|3,322.97
|327.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.