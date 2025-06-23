Prostarm Info Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, along with the reports of Auditors Results - Financial Results for March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.06.2025)