|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Jun 2025
|18 Jun 2025
|Prostarm Info Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, along with the reports of Auditors Results - Financial Results for March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.06.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.