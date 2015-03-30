Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
39.53
39.53
14.53
14.53
Preference Capital
0
0
25
0
Reserves
63.85
61.31
112.83
106.07
Net Worth
103.38
100.84
152.36
120.6
Minority Interest
Debt
11.53
12.95
4.59
9.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.37
1.37
1.37
1.37
Total Liabilities
116.28
115.16
158.32
131.14
Fixed Assets
4.58
5.62
6.71
71.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
64
64
57.69
57.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
47.47
45.29
93.73
1.12
Inventories
27.56
21.15
108.74
6.94
Inventory Days
35.2
36.3
Sundry Debtors
45.68
39.85
15.31
9.33
Debtor Days
58.35
68.39
Other Current Assets
5.34
9.29
2.75
1.15
Sundry Creditors
-27.04
-20.25
-23.72
-6.84
Creditor Days
34.54
34.75
Other Current Liabilities
-4.07
-4.75
-9.35
-9.46
Cash
0.23
0.25
0.18
0.49
Total Assets
116.28
115.16
158.31
131.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.