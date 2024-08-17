iifl-logo-icon 1
Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.18
(5.88%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.18

Prev. Close

0.17

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.18

Day's Low

0.18

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.55

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:42 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.08%

Non-Promoter- 89.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

39.53

39.53

14.53

14.53

Preference Capital

0

0

25

0

Reserves

63.85

61.31

112.83

106.07

Net Worth

103.38

100.84

152.36

120.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

285.72

212.65

yoy growth (%)

34.36

Raw materials

-275.91

-202.59

As % of sales

96.56

95.26

Employee costs

-1.01

-0.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

3.54

2.62

Depreciation

-1.07

-1.08

Tax paid

-1

-0.85

Working capital

1.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.36

Op profit growth

-9.79

EBIT growth

-11.81

Net profit growth

43.24

No Record Found

Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Anil Kumar Gupta

Additional Director

Marrik Dirchi

Additional Director

Rajni Sharma

Additional Director

D D Mangar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd

Summary

Protochem Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 as a Pharmaceutical Company.Later the company has shifted its business to IT Services.The name of the company has been changed during the May 2004,from Protochem Ltd to Proto Infosys Ltd.
