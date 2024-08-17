Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.18
Prev. Close₹0.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.18
Day's Low₹0.18
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.55
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
39.53
39.53
14.53
14.53
Preference Capital
0
0
25
0
Reserves
63.85
61.31
112.83
106.07
Net Worth
103.38
100.84
152.36
120.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
285.72
212.65
yoy growth (%)
34.36
Raw materials
-275.91
-202.59
As % of sales
96.56
95.26
Employee costs
-1.01
-0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
3.54
2.62
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.08
Tax paid
-1
-0.85
Working capital
1.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.36
Op profit growth
-9.79
EBIT growth
-11.81
Net profit growth
43.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Anil Kumar Gupta
Additional Director
Marrik Dirchi
Additional Director
Rajni Sharma
Additional Director
D D Mangar
Reports by Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd
Summary
Protochem Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 as a Pharmaceutical Company.Later the company has shifted its business to IT Services.The name of the company has been changed during the May 2004,from Protochem Ltd to Proto Infosys Ltd.
