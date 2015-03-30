Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
285.72
212.65
yoy growth (%)
34.36
Raw materials
-275.91
-202.59
As % of sales
96.56
95.26
Employee costs
-1.01
-0.78
As % of sales
0.35
0.36
Other costs
-3.64
-3.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.27
1.67
Operating profit
5.15
5.71
OPM
1.8
2.68
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.08
Interest expense
-0.53
-1.99
Other income
0
0
Profit before tax
3.54
2.62
Taxes
-1
-0.85
Tax rate
-28.24
-32.44
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
2.54
1.77
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
2.54
1.77
yoy growth (%)
43.24
NPM
0.88
0.83
