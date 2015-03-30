iifl-logo-icon 1
Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

285.72

212.65

yoy growth (%)

34.36

Raw materials

-275.91

-202.59

As % of sales

96.56

95.26

Employee costs

-1.01

-0.78

As % of sales

0.35

0.36

Other costs

-3.64

-3.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.27

1.67

Operating profit

5.15

5.71

OPM

1.8

2.68

Depreciation

-1.07

-1.08

Interest expense

-0.53

-1.99

Other income

0

0

Profit before tax

3.54

2.62

Taxes

-1

-0.85

Tax rate

-28.24

-32.44

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

2.54

1.77

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

2.54

1.77

yoy growth (%)

43.24

NPM

0.88

0.83

No Record Found

