Proto Developers & Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Indian real estate and infrastructure sector is growing very fast. The real estate development and construction sectors play an important role in the overall development of the country. The size of Indian real estate sector is estimated to be over US $12 billion (Source FICCI). Further average prices for both residential and commercial properties rose significantly between 2009 and 2010 as demand for real estate increased. Total infrastructure construction investments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over fiscal years 2010 and 2011. According to CRIS INFAC the investment in the infrastructure sector is expected to increase at an annual rate of 14% for next 5 years. Dome Technology Housing is a new technique to construct house which are disaster proof, in a very short period of time.

Company s other innovative products like watergen machines and earthing electrodes are growing sectors too.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The Indian economy is providing attractive growth opportunities with the projected growth rate of 8% for year ending 2013. The Company is always willing to take advantage and keeps exploring the new opportunities available to it. The Company also keeps a constant vigil on any possible threat and does not foresee any substantial threat to its business in the near future.

SEGMENTWISE/PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE/OUTLOOK

The Company is mainly engaged in innovative technological products and specialized construction. The Company earned good net profit on the sales of these products. There will however be far better performance during the current year.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The management of the Company as a routine exercise has been making assessment of any risks and concerns to be faced by the Company. There is always risk of prevailing economic conditions in India. There is competitive risk from other players in the market.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all its activities are closely monitored, recorded and correctly reported. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviews the adequacy of the internal controls on regular basis. The report of the auditors also mentions that the Company is having a proper and adequate internal control system.

HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company continues to have excellent Employee Relations. Your directors acknowledge and thank the employees for their continuous support.