Punjab & Sind Bank Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-525.37
976.42
1,001.44
2,508.59
Other operating items
Operating
-525.37
976.42
1,001.44
2,508.59
Capital expenditure
29.06
126.79
80.17
154.24
Free cash flow
-496.31
1,103.21
1,081.62
2,662.83
Equity raised
11,311.87
10,831.64
9,680.91
8,785.9
Investing
303.45
3,638.48
-4,287.55
5,751.63
Financing
1,76,909.55
1,80,405.46
1,75,238.07
1,58,186.65
Dividends paid
0
66.07
24.02
60.56
Net in cash
1,88,028.57
1,96,044.86
1,81,737.07
1,75,447.57
No Record Found
