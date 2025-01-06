iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab & Sind Bank Cash Flow Statement

47.02
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab & Sind Bank

Pun. & Sind Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-525.37

976.42

1,001.44

2,508.59

Other operating items

Operating

-525.37

976.42

1,001.44

2,508.59

Capital expenditure

29.06

126.79

80.17

154.24

Free cash flow

-496.31

1,103.21

1,081.62

2,662.83

Equity raised

11,311.87

10,831.64

9,680.91

8,785.9

Investing

303.45

3,638.48

-4,287.55

5,751.63

Financing

1,76,909.55

1,80,405.46

1,75,238.07

1,58,186.65

Dividends paid

0

66.07

24.02

60.56

Net in cash

1,88,028.57

1,96,044.86

1,81,737.07

1,75,447.57

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab & Sind Bank

