Punjab & Sind Bank Share Price

47.02
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.64
  • Day's High49.64
  • 52 Wk High77.5
  • Prev. Close49.25
  • Day's Low46.6
  • 52 Wk Low 42.25
  • Turnover (lac)369.75
  • P/E49.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.97
  • EPS1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31,869.15
  • Div. Yield0.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Punjab & Sind Bank KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

49.64

Prev. Close

49.25

Turnover(Lac.)

369.75

Day's High

49.64

Day's Low

46.6

52 Week's High

77.5

52 Week's Low

42.25

Book Value

21.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31,869.15

P/E

49.34

EPS

1

Divi. Yield

0.41

Punjab & Sind Bank Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jun, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Punjab & Sind Bank NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Punjab & Sind Bank SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 98.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 98.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.64%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 1.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Punjab & Sind Bank FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,777.79

6,777.79

6,777.79

4,052.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,755.64

8,330.72

7,232.8

4,310.35

Net Worth

15,533.43

15,108.51

14,010.59

8,363.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-525.37

976.42

1,001.44

2,508.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Punjab & Sind Bank Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Punjab & Sind Bank

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saket Mehrotra

Nominee (RBI)

K P Patnaik

Executive Director

Ramjass Yadav

Non Official Director

Shankar Lal Agarwal

Nominee (Govt)

M.G.Jayasree

Managing Director & CEO

Swarup Kumar Saha

Executive Director

Ravi Mehta

Director(Shareholders)

R P Gupta

Director

Vivek Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Punjab & Sind Bank

Summary

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in Northern India. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers. The Government of India holds 98.25% of the total equity share capital in The Punjab and Sind Bank.In retail banking, the bank provides loans and advances for housing, trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education and personal loans. We provide commercial banking products and services to corporate customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. In corporate banking, the Banks loan products include term loans to finance capital expenditure of assets across various industries as well as short-term loans, cash and export credit and other working capital financing and bill discounting facilities. They also provide credit substitutes, such as letters of credit and guarantee. They also engage in syndication of loans provided by other financial institutions and other fee-based services such as cash management and remittance services. In the priority sector, the Bank offers direct financing to farmers for production, as well as indirect financing for infrastructure development and credit to suppliers of agricultural inputs. They also offer a wide range of general banking services to our customers including ATM cards, cash management, remittance services and collection services.The Bank also dist
Company FAQs

What is the Punjab & Sind Bank share price today?

The Punjab & Sind Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab & Sind Bank?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹31869.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The PE and PB ratios of Punjab & Sind Bank is 49.34 and 3.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punjab & Sind Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹42.25 and ₹77.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Punjab & Sind Bank?

Punjab & Sind Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.76%, 3 Years at 44.13%, 1 Year at 11.30%, 6 Month at -16.00%, 3 Month at -8.18% and 1 Month at -3.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Punjab & Sind Bank?

The shareholding pattern of Punjab & Sind Bank is as follows:
Promoters - 98.25 %
Institutions - 0.65 %
Public - 1.10 %

