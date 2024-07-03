SectorBanks
Open₹49.64
Prev. Close₹49.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹369.75
Day's High₹49.64
Day's Low₹46.6
52 Week's High₹77.5
52 Week's Low₹42.25
Book Value₹21.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31,869.15
P/E49.34
EPS1
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,777.79
6,777.79
6,777.79
4,052.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,755.64
8,330.72
7,232.8
4,310.35
Net Worth
15,533.43
15,108.51
14,010.59
8,363.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-525.37
976.42
1,001.44
2,508.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saket Mehrotra
Nominee (RBI)
K P Patnaik
Executive Director
Ramjass Yadav
Non Official Director
Shankar Lal Agarwal
Nominee (Govt)
M.G.Jayasree
Managing Director & CEO
Swarup Kumar Saha
Executive Director
Ravi Mehta
Director(Shareholders)
R P Gupta
Director
Vivek Srivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Punjab & Sind Bank
Summary
Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in Northern India. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers. The Government of India holds 98.25% of the total equity share capital in The Punjab and Sind Bank.In retail banking, the bank provides loans and advances for housing, trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education and personal loans. We provide commercial banking products and services to corporate customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. In corporate banking, the Banks loan products include term loans to finance capital expenditure of assets across various industries as well as short-term loans, cash and export credit and other working capital financing and bill discounting facilities. They also provide credit substitutes, such as letters of credit and guarantee. They also engage in syndication of loans provided by other financial institutions and other fee-based services such as cash management and remittance services. In the priority sector, the Bank offers direct financing to farmers for production, as well as indirect financing for infrastructure development and credit to suppliers of agricultural inputs. They also offer a wide range of general banking services to our customers including ATM cards, cash management, remittance services and collection services.The Bank also dist
The Punjab & Sind Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹31869.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Punjab & Sind Bank is 49.34 and 3.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punjab & Sind Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punjab & Sind Bank is ₹42.25 and ₹77.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Punjab & Sind Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.76%, 3 Years at 44.13%, 1 Year at 11.30%, 6 Month at -16.00%, 3 Month at -8.18% and 1 Month at -3.43%.
