Summary

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in Northern India. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers. The Government of India holds 98.25% of the total equity share capital in The Punjab and Sind Bank.In retail banking, the bank provides loans and advances for housing, trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education and personal loans. We provide commercial banking products and services to corporate customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. In corporate banking, the Banks loan products include term loans to finance capital expenditure of assets across various industries as well as short-term loans, cash and export credit and other working capital financing and bill discounting facilities. They also provide credit substitutes, such as letters of credit and guarantee. They also engage in syndication of loans provided by other financial institutions and other fee-based services such as cash management and remittance services. In the priority sector, the Bank offers direct financing to farmers for production, as well as indirect financing for infrastructure development and credit to suppliers of agricultural inputs. They also offer a wide range of general banking services to our customers including ATM cards, cash management, remittance services and collection services.The Bank also dist

Read More