iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Punjab & Sind Bank Board Meeting

50.11
(8.28%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:58 PM

Pun. & Sind Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter / Nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on October 19 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter / Half Year ended September 30 2024. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Reporting Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended September 30 2024 i.e. from October 01 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till October 21 2024. We request you to take a note of the above. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on July 26 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Reporting Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended June 30 2024 i.e. from July 01 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till July 28 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 29(1)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on 10th May 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) / Year ended 31.03.2024 and 2. Proposal for recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 if any subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended 31.03.2024 i.e. from 01.04.2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till 12th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) This has reference to the announcement filed on 10.05.2024 wherein the date of the covering letter has inadvertently been mentioned as 08.05.2024. The same may please be read as 10.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202423 Feb 2024
PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) and Regulation 50 (1) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28th February 2024 for inter alia considering the following agenda item: 1) To raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs.2000 crore in any combinations(s) thereof and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of: a) Equity shares through Public Issue (Follow on Public Offer) / Rights Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement(s) / Preferential Issue or any other mode of combination(s) thereof b) Bonds in the form of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds / Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds. The above information is submitted in compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (d) and Regulation 50 (1) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Further to our intimation No Ref No: PSB/HO/Shares Cell / 86 /2023-24 dated February 23, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. on 28th February, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following agenda item: 1) To raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs.2000 crore in any combinations(s) thereof and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of: a) Equity shares through Public Issue (Follow on Public Offer) / Rights Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement(s) / Preferential Issue or any other mode or combination(s) thereof b) Bonds in the form of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds / Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 07:15 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on January 31 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q3) / Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Further it is also informed that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Banks Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended December 31 2023 i.e. from January 01 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till February 02 2023. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank at its meeting held on January 31, 2024 has considered and approved the Reviewed Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q3) / Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. In this connection, we enclose the following: 1. A copy of Reviewed Un-audited Financial Results, Segment Reporting and Limited Review Report by Auditors. 2. Deviation/Variation in Utilization of Funds Raised for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 in terms of Regulation 32(1) and 52(7) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is NIL and the same is enclosed. 3. Security Cover Certificate as on 31.12.2023 The same can also be viewed on the website of the Bank i.e. https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/ The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:48 p.m. You are requested to take a note of the above. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

Pun. & Sind Bank: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab & Sind Bank

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.