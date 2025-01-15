Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter / Nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on October 19 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter / Half Year ended September 30 2024. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Reporting Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended September 30 2024 i.e. from October 01 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till October 21 2024. We request you to take a note of the above. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on July 26 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Reporting Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended June 30 2024 i.e. from July 01 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till July 28 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 29(1)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on 10th May 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) / Year ended 31.03.2024 and 2. Proposal for recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 if any subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended 31.03.2024 i.e. from 01.04.2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till 12th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) This has reference to the announcement filed on 10.05.2024 wherein the date of the covering letter has inadvertently been mentioned as 08.05.2024. The same may please be read as 10.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) and Regulation 50 (1) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28th February 2024 for inter alia considering the following agenda item: 1) To raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs.2000 crore in any combinations(s) thereof and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of: a) Equity shares through Public Issue (Follow on Public Offer) / Rights Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement(s) / Preferential Issue or any other mode of combination(s) thereof b) Bonds in the form of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds / Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds. The above information is submitted in compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (d) and Regulation 50 (1) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Further to our intimation No Ref No: PSB/HO/Shares Cell / 86 /2023-24 dated February 23, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. on 28th February, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following agenda item: 1) To raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs.2000 crore in any combinations(s) thereof and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of: a) Equity shares through Public Issue (Follow on Public Offer) / Rights Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement(s) / Preferential Issue or any other mode or combination(s) thereof b) Bonds in the form of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds / Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 07:15 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024