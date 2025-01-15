|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|10 Jan 2025
|Quarterly Results PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results for the Quarter / Nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on October 19 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter / Half Year ended September 30 2024. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Reporting Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended September 30 2024 i.e. from October 01 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till October 21 2024. We request you to take a note of the above. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on July 26 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Reporting Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended June 30 2024 i.e. from July 01 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till July 28 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 29(1)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on 10th May 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) / Year ended 31.03.2024 and 2. Proposal for recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2023-24 if any subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Further this is to inform that in terms of Punjab & Sind Bank Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended 31.03.2024 i.e. from 01.04.2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till 12th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024) This has reference to the announcement filed on 10.05.2024 wherein the date of the covering letter has inadvertently been mentioned as 08.05.2024. The same may please be read as 10.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) and Regulation 50 (1) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28th February 2024 for inter alia considering the following agenda item: 1) To raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs.2000 crore in any combinations(s) thereof and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of: a) Equity shares through Public Issue (Follow on Public Offer) / Rights Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement(s) / Preferential Issue or any other mode of combination(s) thereof b) Bonds in the form of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds / Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds. The above information is submitted in compliance of Regulation 29 (1) (d) and Regulation 50 (1) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Further to our intimation No Ref No: PSB/HO/Shares Cell / 86 /2023-24 dated February 23, 2024, we hereby inform that the Board of the Bank in its meeting held today i.e. on 28th February, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the following agenda item: 1) To raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs.2000 crore in any combinations(s) thereof and in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of: a) Equity shares through Public Issue (Follow on Public Offer) / Rights Issue / Qualified Institutional Placement(s) / Preferential Issue or any other mode or combination(s) thereof b) Bonds in the form of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I Bonds / Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 07:15 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|PUNJAB & SIND BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and 50 (1) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank is scheduled to be held on January 31 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q3) / Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Further it is also informed that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Banks Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window which was closed from the end of the quarter ended December 31 2023 i.e. from January 01 2024 shall remain closed for all designated/connected persons till February 02 2023. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Punjab & Sind Bank at its meeting held on January 31, 2024 has considered and approved the Reviewed Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q3) / Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. In this connection, we enclose the following: 1. A copy of Reviewed Un-audited Financial Results, Segment Reporting and Limited Review Report by Auditors. 2. Deviation/Variation in Utilization of Funds Raised for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 in terms of Regulation 32(1) and 52(7) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is NIL and the same is enclosed. 3. Security Cover Certificate as on 31.12.2023 The same can also be viewed on the website of the Bank i.e. https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/ The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:48 p.m. You are requested to take a note of the above. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
