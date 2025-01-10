To
The Members of Punjab & Sind Bank
Opinion
on that date.
Basis for Opinion
Key Audit Matters
Key Audit Matters
How our matter was addressed in the audit
Advances – classification and provisioning
|Our Audit Procedure:
|(Refer Schedule 9 to the financial statements, read with the Accounting Policy No. 3)
|We obtained an understanding of the Banks software, circulars, guidelines and directives of the RBI, the Banks internal instructions and procedures, and the guidelines of other concerned regulatory or other authority / bodies in respect of the assets classification and its provisioning and adopted the following audit procedures:
|The advances are classified as performing and non-performing advances (NPA) and provisioning thereon is made in accordance with the Income Recognition, Assets Classification and Provisioning norms and other relevant directions / guidelines (Prudential Norms) as prescribed / issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The classification and provisioning is done by the Banks IT software integrated with its Core Banking Solution (CBS). The extent of provisioning of NPA under the prudential norms are mainly based on its ageing and recoverability of the underlined security.
|- Evaluation and testing of the effectiveness of the System controls and other key internal control mechanisms with respect to the advances monitoring, identification / classification, assessment of the loan impairment including testing of relevant data quality, and review of the real data entered / existing in the software.
|In the event of any improper application of the Prudential Norms or consideration of the incorrect value of the security, as the valuation of the security involves high degree of estimation and judgement, the carrying value of the advances could be materially misstated either individually or collectively, and in view of the significance of the amount of advances in the financial statements
|- Verification / review of the documentations, operations / performance and monitoring of the advance accounts, on test check basis of the large and stressed advances, to ascertain any overdue, unsatisfactory conduct or weakness in any advance account, to ensure that its classification is in accordance with the prudential norms of RBI, in respect of the branches / verticals audited by us. In respect of the branches audited by the branch statutory auditors, we have placed reliance on their reports.
|i.e. 58.22 % of total assets, the classification of the advances and provisioning thereon has been considered as Key Audit Matter in our audit.
|- Review of the reports of the credit audit, inspection audit, internal audit, concurrent audit, regulatory audit and any other audit / inspection mechanisms to ascertain the advances having any adverse indication / comments, and review of the control mechanisms of the bank to ensure the proper classification of such advances and provisioning thereof.
Necessary changes were carried out, wherever required, during the course of audit and the effect of the same was duly accounted for in the Financial Statements for the year under audit.
Investments – valuation and identification and provisioning for Non-Performing Investments
|Our Audit Procedure:
|(Refer Schedule 8 to the financial statements, read with the Accounting Policy No. 2)
|Our audit approach towards Investments with reference to the RBI circulars / directives included the review and testing of the design, operating effectiveness of internal controls and substantive audit procedures in relation to valuation, classification, identification of Non Performing Investments, provisioning / depreciation related to Investments. In particular,
|Investment portfolio of the bank comprises of Investments in Government Securities, Bonds, Debentures, Shares, Security Receipts and other Approved Securities which are classified under three categories, Held to Maturity, Available for Sale and Held for Trade.
|- We evaluated and understood the system and internal control as laid down by the Bank to comply with relevant RBI guidelines regarding valuation, classification, identification of Non Performing Investments, Provisioning/ depreciation related to Investments.
|Valuation of Investments, identification of Non-Performing Investments (NPI) and the corresponding non-recognition of income and provision thereon, is carried out in accordance with the relevant circulars / guidelines / directions of RBI. The valuation of each category (type) of aforesaid security is to be carried out as per the methodology prescribed in circulars and directives issued by the RBI which involves collection of data/ information from various sources such as FBIL rates, rates quoted on BSE/ NSE, financial statements of unlisted companies, NAV in case of security receipts etc. As per the RBI directions, there are certain investments that are valued at market price however certain investments are based on the valuation methodologies that include statistical models with inherent assumptions, assessment of price for valuation based on financial statements etc. Hence, the price discovered for the valuation of these Investments may not be the true representative but only a fair assessment of the Investments as on date. Hence the valuation of Investments requires special attention and further in view of the significance of the amount of Investments in the financial statements i.e. 33.59 % of total assets, the same has been considered as Key Audit Matter in our audit.
|- We assessed and evaluated the process adopted for collection of information from various sources for determining fair value of these investments.
|- For selected sample of investments (covering all categories of investments based on nature of security) we tested accuracy and compliance with the RBI Master circulars and directions by re- performing valuation for each category of security in accordance with the RBI Master Circular/ directions.
|- We assessed and evaluated the process of identification of NPIs, and corresponding reversal of income and creation of provision.
|- We carried out substantive audit procedures to re-compute independently the provision to be created.
|Necessary changes were carried out, wherever required, during the course of audit and the effect of the same was duly accounted for in the Financial Statements for the year under audit.
Information Technology (IT) and controls impacting financial Reporting
|Our Audit Procedure
|The Banks financial accounting and reporting systems are highly dependent on the effective working of the Core Banking Solution (CBS) and other IT systems linked to the CBS or working independently.
|- Understanding the coding system adopted by the Bank for various categories of business process.
|Our areas of focus relate to the logic that is fed into the system, sanctity and reliability of the data, access management and segregation of duties. These underlying principles are important because they ensure that changes to applications and data are appropriate, authorized, cleansed and monitored, so that the system generates accurate and reliable reports / returns and other financial and non-financial information that is used for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements.
|- Reviewing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the CBS controls including application, access controls that are critical to financial reporting on test check basis.
|Technology (IT) systems are used in financial reporting process. The Banks operational and financial processes generate extensive volume on daily basis and process varied and complex transactions which are highly dependent on IT systems.
|- Understanding the feeding of the data in the system and going through the extraction of the financial information and statements from the IT system existing in the Bank.
|There is a risk that automated accounting procedures and related internal controls may not be accurately designed and operating effectively, and further the Banks CBS / IT system was upgraded and the new IT system / software of the Treasury functions during the current year and financial / other data was migrated in the upgraded system, and there was additional risk that the data may have not been correctly and completely migrated.
|- Checking of the requirements for any changes in the regulations / policy of the Bank and configuration / impact of the same in IT.
|Considering the above, the same has been
|- Review of the reports generated by the system on sample basis.
|considered as Key Audit Matter in our audit.
|- Understanding of the upgraded IT system and review of the data migrated therein on a limited test check basis.
|- Reviewed the IS Audit Reports and discussed with IT Department on compliance with key IT controls.
|- Discussions with and review of the reports of IT Experts regarding IT system / controls including IT application / solution of Income Recognition, Assets Classification and Provisioning norms and investment valuation / classification etc.
- The system needs to be further strengthened for its efficacy to further control deficiencies of input / output data from the system.
Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the Other Information and Pillar 3 disclosures under the Basel III and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed on the Other Information that we obtained prior to the date of this Auditors Report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Further, when we read the Other Information, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charge with governance.
Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional
skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Other Matters
Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
the purposes of our audit.
Date : 10th May, 2024 Place : New Delhi
ANNEXURE "A"
TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 12 (e) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section
of our report of even date)
Report on the Operating Effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting as required by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") Letter DOS.ARG.No.6270/08.91.001/2019-20 dated March 17, 2020 (as amended), (the "RBI communication")
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Punjab & Sind Bank (the "Bank") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the selected branches of the Bank.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Banks management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the ICAI, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to
Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all
material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditors, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements .
Meaning of Internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements
A Banks internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, the Bank has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on "the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".
Other Matter
Our aforesaid report in so far as it relates to the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of 664 branches and 42 offices / processing centers is based on the corresponding reports of the respective branch auditors of those branches.
Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
For Chaturvedi & Co.,
Chartered Accountants FRN: 302137E
For Manohar Chowdhry & Associates.,
Chartered Accountants FRN: 001997S
(CA. Satish Chandra Chaturvedi) Partner
M. No. 012705
UDIN: 24012705BKFYMS4516
(CA. P. Venkatraju)
Partner
M. No. 225084
UDIN: 24225084BKDZRV9128
For S. P. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 000346N
For Gupta Sharma & Associates
Chartered Accountants FRN: 001466N
(CA. Pawan K. Gupta) Partner
M. No. 092529
UDIN: 24092529BKCYOQ1695
(CA. Dhananjay Sharma) Partner
M. No. 531165
UDIN: 24531165BKEFFZ5226
Date : 10th May, 2024 Place : New Delhi
