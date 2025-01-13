iifl-logo-icon 1
Purple Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

62.75
(2.18%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

33.61

23.02

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

14.71

-5.73

Net Worth

48.32

17.29

Minority Interest

Debt

24.34

2.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.06

Total Liabilities

72.66

19.48

Fixed Assets

31.13

30.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.89

7.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.58

0

Networking Capital

1.57

-36.4

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.77

2.61

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.96

-38.53

Cash

3.27

4.64

Total Assets

42.44

6.73

