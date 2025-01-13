Purple Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
33.61
23.02
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
14.71
-5.73
Net Worth
48.32
17.29
Minority Interest
Debt
24.34
2.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.06
Total Liabilities
72.66
19.48
Fixed Assets
31.13
30.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.89
7.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.58
0
Networking Capital
1.57
-36.4
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.77
2.61
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.96
-38.53
Cash
3.27
4.64
Total Assets
42.44
6.73
