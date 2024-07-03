iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Purple Finance Ltd Share Price

64.8
(-2.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.4
  • Day's High68.95
  • 52 Wk High113.57
  • Prev. Close66.7
  • Day's Low63.37
  • 52 Wk Low 41.17
  • Turnover (lac)19.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)290.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Purple Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

63.4

Prev. Close

66.7

Turnover(Lac.)

19.05

Day's High

68.95

Day's Low

63.37

52 Week's High

113.57

52 Week's Low

41.17

Book Value

11.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

290.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Purple Finance Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Purple Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Purple Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.93%

Non-Promoter- 4.80%

Institutions: 4.80%

Non-Institutions: 34.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Purple Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

33.61

23.02

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

14.71

-5.73

Net Worth

48.32

17.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Purple Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Purple Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Purple Finance Ltd

Summary

Purple Finance Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Devipura Balaji Securities & Investments Private Limited on November 09, 1993 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company as Devipura Balaji Securities & Investments Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 1998. Devipura Balaji Securities & Investments Limited acquired K K Financial Services Private Limited on September 13, 2013 to commence/carry on the business of non-banking financial institution without accepting deposits. The Company received the Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India dated July 20, 1999. Pursuant to aforesaid acquisition, the Company applied for name change to Registrar of Companies, Mumbai and received a Certificate of Registration approving change in name to Purple Finance Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2013. The Company also received an approval from RBI for name change with effect from January 06, 2014.The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a non-deposit taking NBFC and started its limited lending activities in the year, 2013. In 2022, five like-minded professionals came together with the existing founder of Purple Finance, Amitabh Chaturvedi, to build an MSME-focused, digital-first NBFC, catering to micro and small enterprises with secured business loans. Resulting this, the Company has
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Purple Finance Ltd share price today?

The Purple Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Purple Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purple Finance Ltd is ₹290.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Purple Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Purple Finance Ltd is 0 and 5.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Purple Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purple Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purple Finance Ltd is ₹41.17 and ₹113.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Purple Finance Ltd?

Purple Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.22%, 6 Month at -21.66%, 3 Month at -3.08% and 1 Month at 43.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Purple Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Purple Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.93 %
Institutions - 4.80 %
Public - 34.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Purple Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.