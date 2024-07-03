SectorFinance
Open₹63.4
Prev. Close₹66.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.05
Day's High₹68.95
Day's Low₹63.37
52 Week's High₹113.57
52 Week's Low₹41.17
Book Value₹11.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)290.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
33.61
23.02
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
14.71
-5.73
Net Worth
48.32
17.29
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Purple Finance Ltd
Summary
Purple Finance Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Devipura Balaji Securities & Investments Private Limited on November 09, 1993 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company was subsequently converted into Public Limited Company as Devipura Balaji Securities & Investments Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 20, 1998. Devipura Balaji Securities & Investments Limited acquired K K Financial Services Private Limited on September 13, 2013 to commence/carry on the business of non-banking financial institution without accepting deposits. The Company received the Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India dated July 20, 1999. Pursuant to aforesaid acquisition, the Company applied for name change to Registrar of Companies, Mumbai and received a Certificate of Registration approving change in name to Purple Finance Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2013. The Company also received an approval from RBI for name change with effect from January 06, 2014.The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a non-deposit taking NBFC and started its limited lending activities in the year, 2013. In 2022, five like-minded professionals came together with the existing founder of Purple Finance, Amitabh Chaturvedi, to build an MSME-focused, digital-first NBFC, catering to micro and small enterprises with secured business loans. Resulting this, the Company has
The Purple Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purple Finance Ltd is ₹290.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Purple Finance Ltd is 0 and 5.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purple Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purple Finance Ltd is ₹41.17 and ₹113.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Purple Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.22%, 6 Month at -21.66%, 3 Month at -3.08% and 1 Month at 43.01%.
