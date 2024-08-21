iifl-logo-icon 1
Purple Finance Ltd EGM

60
(0.82%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Purple Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Jul 202421 Aug 2024
Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations and in furtherance to our intimation dated 17th June, 2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Purple Finance Limited at their Meeting held on 29th June, 2024 have considered and approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Alteration of the Articles of Association of the Company. 3. The convening of the 01/2024-25 Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 - Proceedings of the 01/2024-2025 Extraordinary General Meeting of Purple Finance Limited. Please find enclosed details of voting results under Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) We would like to inform you that the Shareholders of the Company have approved alteration in the Articles of Association of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)

