Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Purple Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations and in furtherance to our intimation dated 18th October, 2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Purple Finance Limited at their Meeting held on 25th October, 2024 have considered and approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024; and 2. Voluntary Delisting of the Equity Shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. The Meeting commenced at 10:52 a.m. and concluded at 11:50 a.m. Read less.. We hereby inform you under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 25th October, 2024 have approved the application for voluntary delisting of the Companys shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. All the process and procedures for the completion of the delisting shall be done by the Company in due course of time. Read less.. Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024) Please find enclosed public notice of the proposed voluntary delisting of the Equity Shares of the Company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Purple Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 20th September 2024 at 11:30 a.m. to inter-alia consider discuss and decide the terms and conditions and other related matters in connection with the rights issue of Equity Shares including the determination of rights issue price and related payment mechanism issue size rights entitlement ratio record date Issue opening and closing date etc. and to approve the Letter of Offer and other related documents. The Finance Committee in their meeting held on 20th September, 2024 have considered and approved the terms of rights issue. Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1:3 (One Rights Equity Share for every Three fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Purple Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations and in furtherance to our intimation dated 17th June, 2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Purple Finance Limited at their Meeting held on 29th June, 2024 have considered and approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Alteration of the Articles of Association of the Company. 3. The convening of the 01/2024-25 Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 14 Jul 2024

Purple Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares debentures or other securities through rights issue private placement qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required The Finance Committee of Directors of Purple Finance Limited at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 have considered and approved the Offer and issuance of Unsecured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company for an amount not exceeding INR 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores Only) by way of private placement in accordance with the applicable laws, as amended, subject to such approvals, as may be required under the applicable laws (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

Purple Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares debentures or other securities through rights issue private placement qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. The Finance Committee of Directors of Purple Finance Limited at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 03rd July, 2024 have considered and approved the Offer and issuance of Unsecured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company for an amount not exceeding ?5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores Only) by way of private placement in accordance with the applicable laws, as amended, subject to such approvals, as may be required under the applicable laws (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 27th June, 2024 have considered & approved: 1. Requests received for re-classification from Promoter Group Category to Public category. 2. The Directors Report of the Company along with the annexures for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. The convening of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 02nd August, 2024 at 03:00 p.m.

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Purple Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issue qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. The Board of Directors of Purple Finance Limited at their Meeting held on 20th June, 2024 have considered and approved the Offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company for an amount not exceeding 45,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Five Crores Only) by way of a Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on Record Date (to be determined and notified subsequently), in accordance with the applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements), 2018, as amended, subject to such approvals, as may be required under the applicable laws (hereinafter referred to as Rights Issue). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 14 Jun 2024