Purple Finance Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE-I

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the Company describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise forward - looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information, or events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include determination of tariff and such other charges and levies by the regulatory authority, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors affecting the operations of the business of the Company.

The Financial Statements are prepared under historical cost convention, on accrual basis of accounting and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and comply with the Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act and SEBI guidelines. The Management of Purple Finance Limited ("PFL ") has used estimates and judgments relating to the Financial Statements on a prudent and reasonable basis, to reflect the true and fair view of the state of the affairs of the Company• and profit for the year.

The following discussion on our financial conditions and results of operations should be read together with our Capital and the notes to these statements which are part of the Annual Report.

Unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise require, all reference herein to "we", "us", "our", "your", "the Company ", "PFL " or "Purple Finance " are to be taken as "Purple Finance Limited".

1) MACRO ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

a) Global Economy

Global growth is projected at 3.1 percent in 2024 and 3.2 percent in 2025, on account of greater-than-expected resilience in the United States and several large emerging market and developing economies, as well as fiscal support in China. The forecast for 2024-25 is, however, below the historical (2000—19) average of 3.8 percent, with elevated central bank policy rates to fight inflation, a withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt weighing on economic activity, and low underlying productivity growth. Inflation is falling faster than expected in most regions, in the midst of unwinding supply-side issues and restrictive monetary policy. Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.8 percent in 2024 and to 4.4 percent in 2025, with the 2025 forecast revised down.

With disinflation and steady growth, the likelihood of a hard landing has receded, and risks to global growth are broadly balanced. On the upside, faster disinflation could lead to further easing of financial conditions. Looser fiscal policy than necessary could imply temporarily higher growth, but at the risk of a more costly adjustment later on. Stronger structural reform momentum could bolster productivity with positive cross-border spillovers. On the downside, new commodity price spikes from geopolitical shocks—including continued attacks m the Red Sea—and supply disruptions or more persistent underlying inflation could prolong tight monetary conditions. Deepening property sector woes in China or, elsewhere, a disruptive turn to tax hikes and spending cuts could also cause growth disappointments.

The uncertainty on the pace and timing of policy pivots by central banks is keeping financial markets volatile. Equity markets have touched new highs in both advanced and emerging market economies. Non-energy commodity prices have firmed up, while the US dollar and bond yields are exhibiting two-way movement with spillovers to emerging market currencies. Gold prices have surged to record highs on safe haven demand.

While the risk of tight and volatile global financial conditions persists, Indias vulnerability to these external shocks likely to be lower m Fiscal 2025. This, coupled with the adequate forex reserves and the Countrys good growth prospects, should cushion the impact of a global spill over on Indian macroeconomic conditions. IMF has projected Indian economy to grow at 6.8% in FY 2024-2025.

b) Indian Economy

According to the provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on May 31,2024, real gross domestic product (GDP) growth m Q4:2023-24 stood at 7.8 percent as against 8.6 percent m Q3. Real GDP growth for 2023-24 was placed at 8.2 percent. On the supply side, real gross value added (GVA) rose by 6.3 percent in Q4:2023-24. Real GYA recorded a growth of 7.2 percent in 2023-24.

Headline inflation has seen sequential moderation since February 2024, albeit in a narrow range from 5.1 percent in February to 4.8 percent in April 2024. Food inflation, however, remains elevated due to persistence of inflation pressures in vegetables, pulses, cereals, and spices. Deflation in fuel prices deepened during March-April, reflecting the cut in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices. Core (CPI excluding food and fuel) inflation eased further to 3.2 percent in April, the lowest in the current CPI series, with core services inflation also falling to historic lows.

Going forward, high frequency indicators of domestic activity are showing resilience in 2024-25. The south- west monsoon is expected to be above normal, which augurs well for agriculture and rural demand. Coupled with sustained momentum in manufacturing and services activity, this should enable a revival m private consumption. Investment activity is likely to remain on track, with high-capacity utilisation, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates. Governments continued thrust on infrastructure spending, and optimism in business sentiments. Improving world trade prospects could support external demand. Headwinds from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international commodity prices, and geoeconomic fragmentation, however, pose risks to the outlook. Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7.2 percent with Q1 at 7.3 percent; Q2 at 7.2 percent; Q3 at 7.3 percent; and Q4 at 7.2 percent (Chart 1). The risks are evenly balanced.

2) NBFC SECTOR OVERVIEW

As per CRISIL projection NBFC credit to grow at 12%-14% between Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2025. The credit growth will be driven by the retail vertical, including housing, auto, MSME and microfinance segments. Rapid revival in the economy is expected to drive consumer demand in Fiscal 2024, leading to healthy growth for NBFCs. Moreover, organic consolidation is underway with larger NBFCs gaining share with some of the merger and acquisition in the NBFC space.

The retail credit market in India stood at Rs 60 trillion as of fiscal 2023 and is rapidly growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during Fiscals 2018 and 2023. Retail credit growth in Fiscal 2020 was around approximately 16.3% which came down to approximately 9.5% in Fiscal 2021. However, post-pandemic, retail credit growth revived back to reach approximately 11.3% m Fiscal 2022. In Fiscal 2023, retail credit has grown at approximately 19-20% year on year basis. The Indian retail credit market is expected to further grow at a CAGR of 13-15% between fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2025 and reach a size of Rs 77 trillion by FY 2025. Moreover, the increasing demand and positive sentiments in the Indian retail credit market, presents an opportunity for both banks and NBFCs to broaden their investor base. Share of NBFC credit in the overall systemic credit remained 2 18% in Fiscal 2023.

In terms of the credit to GDP ratio, India has a low credit penetration compared with other developing countries, such as, China, indicating a significant untapped potential. Similarly, in terms of credit to households as a proportion of GDP as well, India lags other markets.

Rural India accounts for about half of GDP, but only about 8% of total credit and 9% of total deposits. Rural India under penetration and untapped market presents a huge opportunity for growth. Credit to metropolitan areas has decreased over the past few years with its share decreasing from 66% as at March 31,2018 to 62% as at June 30, 2023. Between the same period, credit share has witnessed a marginal rise m rural and urban areas.

Asset quality for NBFCs is influenced by various factors such as economic cycle, target customer segment, geographical exposure, and local events. Within the NBFC universe itself, it is observed that various asset classes tend to exhibit heterogeneous behaviour. For example, the asset quality in small business loans and personal loans tends to be highly correlated with the macroeconomic environment. On the other hand, microfinance loans have shown lower historic correlation with macroeconomic cycles. This is because asset quality is more influenced by local factors, events that have wide ranging repercussions such as demonetisation and COYID-19 and relative leverage levels amongst borrowers.

It is estimated that the GNPAs for NBFCs to have reduced significantly at the end of Fiscal 2023. The gross NPAs for NBFCs have reduced to 5.8% in FY 22 and expected to be around 4.8% in FY 23. It is expected the same will further reduce by at least 50 bps in FY 24.

The share of disbursements for NBFCs in unsecured loans and MSME finance, the non-traditional segments, has mcreased over the past 1.5 years. In the first half of this fiscal, -35% of incremental disbursements were for unsecured loans. Small business loans grew at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of 15% over Fiscal 2018 and 2023. It is estimated that outstanding small business loans given out by banks and NBFCs to be around Rs 11.7 trillion as of March 2023.

The LAP portfolio NPAs have reduced from 4.7% in March 21 to 4.3% in March 22. With increasing branch network, customer acquisition and credit penetration, share of MSME loans is also expected to increase. Number of branches have grown at 16% CAGR over Fiscals 2017 and 2023 and is around 6638 branches.

3) FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The following table presents the financial results of the Companys operations for the rear ended March 31,2024:

(Rs. in ‘000)

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023* Gross income 44,422.38 25,607.73 NPA & other provisions (ECL Provisions) 481.17 8,162.32 Other expenses 1,76,522.86 79,710.71 Profit / (loss) before tax (132,581.66) (62,265.30) Current Tax - 246.84 Deterred Tax (56,455.12) 816.73 Provision for tax - (50.45) Net Profit / (loss) after tax (76,126.54) (63,278.42)

* Previous year figures have been regrouped / rearranged wherever necessary.

The Company incurred a loss before tax of Rs. 7,61,26,535.86 - during the FY 2023-24 as compared to loss before tax of Rs. 6,32,78,422.78/- for the FY 2022-23. The Company is in the build-up phase, and now has the Senior Management team m place. The Company has opened l7 branches in the Financial Year marking its presence in 3 different states across India. This has led to investments m human resources and technology which will start giving results going forward. This involved substantial investment in building branch network, implementing IT systems, hiring manpower and other opex with a view to increase disbursements and become an institution of size in the future engaged in MSME secured lending. Your Company will continue to expand in this segment with new branches, investment in technology and hiring additional manpower to increase distribution foot print. The Management has a view to build a large institution in retail lending in coming years backed by strong governance, compliance, risk metrics and would do substantial investment in technology to improve operational efficiency and reduce cost.

SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS

As of March 31,2024, the Shareholders funds of the Company amounted to Rs. 48,32,95,657.46 - as compared to Rs. 17,29,64,768.78/- as on March 31, 2023.

4) OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES

Purple Finance Limited is into MSME lending which is a very large and untapped market to tap into. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise sector has been recognized as the backbone of the Indian economy for the past several decades expected to drive the Countrys growth and employment generation. The Government envisages MSMEs to contribute USD 2 trillion to the target of becoming USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. In August 2021, MSME Ministry announced a target to boost MSME contribution to the GDP to 50% by 2025. India has approximately 6.3 crore MSMEs and the number of registered MSMEs stood at 80.16 lakh units as on March 31, 2022, indicating that 88% of enterprises still exist in the informal sector. Micro sector accounts for more than 99% of total estimated number of MSMEs and around 97% of total employment in the sector. Out of the estimated 633.88 million MSMEs, 324.88 lakh (51.25%) are in rural areas, while 309 lakh (48.75%) are in urban areas.

The credit gap to MSMEs have increased from Rs 69.3 trillion to estimated Rs 92 trillion in FY 2023 as per government estimate. The new MSME units continue to be set up across India. Between Fiscals 2016 and 2022, 18.3 million units were set up, according to the Government of India registration data of MSMEs. Thus, though a myriad of small businesses is set up every day in India, access to credit remains a challenge.

However the industry has witnessed an increase in access to formal credit to MSME : which could be attributed to the increase in the number of registered MSMEs to 13 : 093 : 698 in Fiscal 2023 from 495,013 in Fiscal 2016.

Hence this is a huge opportunity for Purple Finance Limited to address this untapped MSME lending market through secured product offering.

5) CHALLENGES

NBFCs also have their share of challenges. One of the biggest challenges facing NBFCs in India is access to funding. Unlike banks, which have access to low-cost deposits, NBFCs must rely on borrowing from banks or issuing bonds to raise funds. This can make it difficult for NBFCs to compete with banks on mterest rates. The dependence on banks have increased cost of funds for NBFCs. In Fiscal 2023, NBFCs borrowings from banks witnessed high growth resulting in an mcrease m share to 36% of total funding up from 29% at the end of Fiscal 2022. Share of banks lending to NBFCs have almost doubled during last 10 years. As per a CRISIL report there is a need of around Rs 10 trillion funding by NBFCs to cater to their growth in Fiscal 2024 to 2026. There must be alternate avenues like NCDs, Bonds, Securitisation etc. which will augment this funding requirement of NBFCs apart from bank funding. New NBFCs especially unrated one will continue facmg challenge in raising funding.

The second challenge is competition from banks. Lookmg at the attractive segment of MSME lending many banks, Fintech companies and several large and small NBFCs have become active lately in MSME segment. Purple Finance Limited, must stay competitive through superior customer service, quick disbursal, and technology enhancement to stay relevant. Also as mentioned above this challenge is partially mitigated because of large untapped MSME market.

6) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has adequate systems of internal control in place which are commensurate with its size and the nature of operations. The Company maintains a system of internal controls designed to provide a high degree of assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, the adequacy of safeguards for assets, the reliability of financial controls and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Company also monitors various activities through defined policies, process, and SOPs. The Company has strong corporate governance framework and the same is continuously reviewed through various committees like Board of Directors, Management Committee, Risk Management Committee, IT Committee, HR Committee etc.

7) RISKS & CONCERNS

In todays challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the Company are imperative. The Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risk in proactive and efficient maimer. The Company had adopted risk management system through framework of different policies and creating a robust internal monitoring process to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a proactive approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the busmess. In order to achieve the key objective, the system establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management.

The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business and the environment within which it operates. This includes market risk, credit risk, liquidity and interest rate risk, regulator},- risk, macro-economic risk, etc. •

• Market Risk: The Company does not invest in market instruments therefore has limited exposure to market risk.

• Credit Risk: Credit risk is the risk arising out of default or failure on the part of borrowers in meeting their financial obligations towards repayment of loans. Thus, credit risk is a loss as a result of non-recovery of funds lent both on principal and interest counts. There is robust credit process with the risk oversight. The client selection is clearly defined, capability of repayment is rigorously assessed to reduce the defaults and smce most of the loans are secured against assets which are valued by independent agencies and the loan to value ratio is restricted, chances of non-recoverability in case of default are minimized. The Company proposes to use various tools like portfolio analytics, bounce analysis, month on board analysis, early vintage analysis and net flow forward analysis to monitor early stress in the portfolio. These will be reported to senior management through Risk Management Committee periodically and if required course correction is undertaken.

• Liquidity and Interest Rate Risk: The Company is exposed to liquidity risk principally, as a result of lending and investment for maturin period which may differ from those of its funding sources. The Company will manage this risk by prudent management of resources including long term loans.

• Regulatory Risk: As an entity in the financial sendees sector, the Company is subject to regulations by Indian governmental authorities, including the Reserve Bank of India. Their laws and regulations unpose numerous requirements on the Company, including asset classification and prescribed levels of capital adequacy, solvency requirements and liquid assets. There may be future changes m the regulatory system or in the enforcement of the laws and regulations that could adversely affect the Companys performance. All the players are sensitive to this risk and any adverse effect is not isolated to the Company.

• Macro-economic Risk: Any unfavourable economic conditions, unstable political environment and changes in Government policies could impact the growth of the Company. Any slowdown in the Indian economy and in particular the financing business could adversely affect the Companys business. The rural economy is resilient and market is also very large, therefore any slowdown will have only temporary effect.

• Operational Risk: The Company is exposed towards various operational risks in the course of its business relating to people, internal controls, processes, technology, infrastructure and other external factors. Towards minimizing operational risks, the Company has created maker-checker rule in all processes. The Risk Management Committee monitors the operation processes. The Company believes its efforts to continuously strengthen its risk framework and portfolio quality will help it build a stable business franchise.

Access to capital and funds, both short term and long term, managing asset-liability mismatches and managing growth without compromising asset quality are some of the challenges faced by all the players, big and small, in the NBFC sector. Your Company is no exception to this. However, we constantly invest in people, processes, technology and systems to manage and mitigate these challenges. Strong credit underwriting processes, early warning checks, strong portfolio analytics to minimise portfolio delinquency are on-going efforts.

7. HUMAN C APITAL

Your Company recognizes that Human Capital is one of the most critical assets of any business enterprise. Guided by this very philosophy the Company ensures recruitment of the most suitable manpower, trains them to handle their respective roles, empowers them to discharge their duties well and provide an enabling environment for their professional growth. The Company has a well-defined on-boarding process and well- structured post joining induction process. The Company also has deployed a digitally advanced Human Resource Management System (HRMS) to automate most of the HR processes and controls. Currently the Company employs around 180 people.