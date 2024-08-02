|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|The convening of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 02nd August, 2024 at 03:00 p.m A corrigendum to the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company dated 27th June, 2024 along with the Annual Report is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
