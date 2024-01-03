Purple Wave Infocom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
6.68
1.25
Net Worth
8.18
2.75
Minority Interest
Debt
11.04
6.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.22
9.65
Fixed Assets
0.66
0.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.21
Networking Capital
17.65
6.29
Inventories
8.24
2.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.72
11.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.96
10.13
Sundry Creditors
-10.29
-7.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.98
-10.16
Cash
0.67
2.38
Total Assets
19.22
9.63
