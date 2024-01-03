Purple Wave Infocom Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
566.95
|13.6
|22,342.63
|329.79
|2.65
|1,168.99
|306.48
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,067.5
|0
|10,482.85
|103.9
|0
|1,757.7
|725.38
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
98.15
|17.59
|9,427.5
|78.3
|2.48
|1,847.8
|110.52
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
400.3
|37.69
|7,718.16
|47.65
|1.12
|194.72
|80.31
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
545.6
|40.12
|6,974.49
|53.19
|1.28
|89.22
|20.12
